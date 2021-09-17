Alert cancelled after 15-year-old Montana girl found safe
BILLINGS, Mont. — A 15-year-old girl on Montana’s Fort Peck Reservation who was the subject of an Amber Alert for a possible abduction has been found and is safe, authorities said Thursday.
The Montana Department of Justice had issued the alert earlier in the day, saying the girl was assaulted Wednesday night in Wolf Point by two unidentified females and then dragged into a pickup by a 21-year-old man.
Grand jury clears cop who fatally shot man during crisis
PORTLAND, Ore. — A grand jury has cleared a Portland police officer in the deadly shooting of a man who called for help during a mental health crisis and later brandished a screwdriver, prosecutors said.
Officer Curtis Brown will not face criminal charges in the fatal June 24 shooting of Michael Ray Townsend, 40, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Four Portland firefighter medics and two police officers initially responded to Townsend’s 911 call for help at a Motel 6, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
When Townsend said he wanted to go to a hospital, the officers told him they would need to pat him down and Townsend became agitated and pulled out a screwdriver, the district attorney’s office said. He began moving toward Brown, who rushed backward with his gun pointed at Townsend and fired two shots when he kept advancing, the district attorney’s office said.
He had consumed a “large amount” of methamphetamine before calling 911 for help, the district attorney’s office.
“He did what we train people to do, which is ask for help when you need help,” his sister Rachel Steven, a behavioral therapist, previously told The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Steven said she was told the first responders were aware her brother had a screwdriver or some makeshift weapon before they approached him — and that he had shared that he had been using meth.
Townsend is one of six people shot by Portland police this year.
Documents show how funeral home investigation began
POCATELLO — A Pocatello funeral home that is under investigation was targeted because of a cremation chamber badly damaged in an explosion and a decomposing body visible through a window, according to state disciplinary documents.
The East Idaho news reported the documents, published this week by Idaho’s Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, outline how the investigation of the Downard Funeral Home began.
Owner Lance Peck and his two businesses Downard Funeral Home and Portneuf Valley Crematory, have had their license revoked by the Idaho Board of Morticians. Attempts by the East Idaho News to reach Peck have failed.
The documents detail investigators stopped at Downard Funeral Home on March 24 for routine inspections. Peck reported his cremation chamber exploded and did not work.
Later, investigators got a call about an odor coming from the funeral home. Authorities say visible through a window open to passersby was a decomposing body on the preparation table.
A division of licensing investigators stopped by Downard Funeral home on Aug. 31 and found the building locked. A rear garage door was open and the strong odor permeated the air. Investigators noted windows were covered and a decomposing body could not be seen.
With the revocation of his license, Peck is ordered to pay $4,946.94 in investigative fees.
Man armed with machete breaks into building in Parkland during standoff with deputies
PARKLAND, Wash. —A man was detained by Pierce County deputies Thursday morning after he broke into a building in Parkland while armed with a machete.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies were on the scene around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on 131st Street South between Pacific Avenue South and A Street South, according to a social media post from the department.
It’s unclear what building the man broke into or if anyone else was inside.
The suspect surrendered to deputies around 11:50 a.m. and was taken into custody, according to another post from the department. According to the post, the man was treated for minor injuries he sustained before deputies arrived.
Deputies closed down part of 131st South between Pacific Avenue South and A Street South while responding to the incident. Deputies advised people to avoid the area.
State ferry system faces cancellations amid staffing shortages
ANACORTES, Wash. — Staffing shortages at Washington State Ferries resulted in 51 canceled sailings on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands route between Sept. 9 and Sept. 13.
A lack of Coast Guard-documented crew meant several ferries had to be taken out of service multiple times, disrupting travel between Anacortes and the San Juan Islands, and travel among the islands.
There were 14 canceled sailings Sept. 10, 17 on Sept. 11, and 10 on Sept. 12.