High COVID rate causes UW medicine to limit testing
SEATTLE — A Seattle-area medical system says it will soon limit COVID-19 testing appointments at its community testing sites because of an “astronomically high” positivity rate.
The Seattle Times reports UW Medicine said Thursday appointments will be limited to only those with symptoms or known exposures. Of UW Medicine’s 12 community testing sites, nine will soon start limiting appointments. Three will close temporarily.
The high positivity rate — measuring more than 40 percent at some South King County testing sites — is creating a challenge in UW Medicine’s testing process and slowing scientists’ ability to parse out which samples are actually positive, said Dr. Geoff Baird, chair of laboratory medicine and pathology at UW Medicine.
UW scientists normally opt for a “pool testing” system — common throughout the country — to speed up the testing process, which means they take four or five samples from testing sites, extract a small portion of each, then mix them together in one vial for testing.
“If that sample was negative, all of those samples would be considered negative because the test is extremely sensitive,” Baird said. “So we would really have done the work of four or five tests with just one test. It was a way to increase capacity.”
He said the problem when the positive test rate gets very high is that all of the pools are positive, meaning they have to go back and examine the individual tests to see which was actually positive.
That significantly decreases capacity, Baird said.
Fire damages foundry at industrial park in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY — A fire damaged a foundry Wednesday morning at the Spokane Business and Industrial Park, but sprinklers helped douse flames quickly and the owner is hopeful the business won’t have to stay closed for long.
Firefighters were called to Spokane Industries, a steel castings and metal products company at 3808 N. Sullivan Road, when workers noticed the fire just after 8 a.m., said Spokane Valley Fire Department spokesman Craig Warzon.
Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the roof and employees evacuating the large building.
Fire and smoke damaged the roof and duct work, but the building is largely intact.
“The sprinklers did what they’re supposed to do,” Warzon said.
Spokane Industries owner Greg Tenhold said he is thankful everyone got out of the building safely.
“We had a fire that did a little bit of damage, but we hope to be back up and operating relatively quickly,” Tenhold said.
He expects insurance will cover the damage, which is in part due to water from the sprinklers, along with the smoke and fire.
Woman rescued after truck goes off cliff near Kalama
KALAMA, Wash. — Authorities say a woman was rescued after her pickup truck went off a cliff and into the river near here.
At around 5:54 a.m. Thursday, the Cowlitz County Fire District 5 received a report a vehicle going over an embankment, KOIN reported.
Cowlitz Fire Chief Victor Leatzow said crews found a woman about 40-50 feet down the cliff, and the truck was another 10-30 feet below her.
The woman reportedly freed herself from the vehicle. Clark County’s Regional Tech Rescue used ropes to help get the woman out. Leatzow said the woman was taken to Peace Health in Longview with minor injuries.
Father who caused infant’s brain trauma gets six years in prison
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man who caused brain trauma and other injuries to his infant son was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison.
Wesley Palmer, 32, pleaded guilty in Clark County Superior Court to a first-degree attempted assault of a child, The Columbian reported.
Vancouver police were contacted May 31 after the baby’s parents brought him to an emergency room. He was suffering a seizure and not breathing, a doctor said, and the baby was transferred to Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Deputy Prosecutor Erik Podorah said Wednesday the baby was hospitalized for about a week and then had to be hospitalized again about two weeks later.
A CT scan found old and new brain bleeds and a skull fracture. The doctor said the baby’s injuries and others “were consistent with abusive head trauma,” court records state.
The baby’s mother told police she left for work around 10 a.m. May 30 and left him in Palmer’s care, according to the affidavit. About 10 minutes later, Palmer called her, she returned home and saw Palmer holding the baby’s limp body, she said.
Palmer told investigators he became frustrated by the baby’s crying and demonstrated on a doll how he threw him down on a changing pad, according to court records.
Palmer apologized, saying “I should’ve been protecting my son, and now I feel I have to protect him from me.”