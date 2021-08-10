Police, fire, rescue crews search for missing paddleboarder
SEATTLE — Rescue swimmers and divers with the Seattle Fire Department began a search Sunday afternoon for a missing paddleboarder who was seen falling into the water in the Lake Washington Ship Canal and then did not resurface.
The paddleboarder reportedly went missing in an area of the ship canal west of the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks and near the Salmon Bay Bridge for trains, the Seattle Times reported.
Before 5 p.m. Sunday, “we received a 911 call of a person on a paddleboarder who was witnessed going under and not surfacing,” said Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley.
The department sent two rescue swimmers, two rescue divers, a crew in a fireboat and a rescue dog to find the paddleboarder. Rescue dogs can sometimes catch a person’s scent from shore, Tinsley said. The Seattle Police Department’s harbor patrol unit also responded.
Tinsley said bystanders on shore called 911. A paddleboard was later recovered. A family member was at the scene and described the missing woman to rescuers. The woman was not wearing a life jacket, Tinsley said, citing bystander reports.
Just after 6 p.m. and after an hour of searching, the SPD took over the scene to lead a recovery effort, according to a Fire Department tweet.
Police investigate man who was shot while sleeping in bed
TUMWATER, Wash. — Detectives in Tumwater said Sunday that they are now investigating the suspicious death of a man as a homicide.
On Saturday morning, Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on 93rd Avenue SW after a woman called to report that she saw her brother dead through a window when she went to check on him, KCPQ reported.
When deputies entered the man’s home, they found the 51-year-old dead in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. A preliminary investigation indicates that the man was asleep in his bed and was shot through his bedroom window.
Thurston County Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing to investigate. The man will not be identified until his family has been notified.
Couple killed in Tacoma after suspected speeding driver hits their car
TACOMA — A Tacoma couple was killed late Saturday after a suspected speeding driver struck their car, police said.
The collision took place just about 11:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Yakima Avenue.
A 21-year-old man was traveling westbound on South 72nd Street when he ran a red light and struck the couple’s 2001 Plymouth Neon as it headed north on South Yakima Avenue, police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said.
The impact shoved the Plymouth into the fence of a front yard.
Both the 63-year-old man and 66-year-old woman inside the Plymouth were pronounced dead at the scene.
A 51-year-old man in the 2017 Nissan driven by the at-fault driver suffered a minor injury.
The driver, who witnesses said was speeding, was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault.
Portland records most homicides in more than 25 years
PORTLAND — Authorities say a man was fatally shot on a TriMet bus here Sunday evening.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Sunday’s shooting marks the 56th homicide in Portland this year, which makes 2021 the city’s deadliest year since 1994, when 55 people were killed.
Officers responded to the area in southeast Portland just before 5:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his wounds, police said.
TriMet spokesperson Tia York said the agency is providing the police bureau with security footage from Sunday’s incident.
Missing backpacker rescued in Olympic National Park
OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, Wash. — A backpacker missing for four days in Olympic National Park was found and rescued on Sunday, authorities said.
A helicopter spotted Cheri Keller, 56, of Olympia in a basin near Mount Steele, and was able to land and evacuate her, park spokeswoman Penny Wagner said in a news release. Once flown to the airport in Shelton, Keller was taken to a hospital by ambulance in stable condition for evaluation, she said.
Keller was last seen with her group on Wednesday near Home Sweet Home camp in the southeastern area of the park.
Keller became separated from the group as they hiked toward Camp Pleasant. Her group waited for her there but she did not arrive and two members of the group hiked out on Thursday to report her missing. The others hiked back to look for her but did not find her.