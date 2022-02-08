Police report one killed in shooting at Richland Fred Meyer
RICHLAND — Police say one person was killed and another injured Monday morning in a shooting at a Fred Meyer store in Richland.
Police said the suspect is a white man with a handgun who is believed to have fled the store after the 11:04 a.m. shooting. Richland Police Commander Chris Lee said it is not known if the man got away by foot or in a vehicle.
The Tri-City Herald reported photos from store surveillance footage show the suspect was wearing a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down vest, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored pants and athletic shoes.
Employees and customers were escorted out of the store to a parking lot while officers went aisle by aisle searching for the shooter.
Police and sheriff’s deputies from across the Tri-Cities area in eastern Washington were called to help, and area schools were placed on lockdown.
Glacier park taking Sun Road reservations starting March 2
KALISPELL, Mont. — People who want to travel on Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park this summer will need reservations again this year as the park works to manage congestion on the scenic, alpine highway, park officials said.
The reservations will be available online at recreation.gov starting on March 2 for a $2 nonrefundable service fee. Visitors must also have separate vehicle passes to enter the park.
Reservations will be required at the West Entrance and the Camas Entrance between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. from May 27 to Sept. 11. Sun Road reservations won’t be needed to enter the park near St. Mary before the Going-to-the-Sun Road is fully open, which typically happens in late June.
The park this year is also requiring reservations for the Polebridge entrance after people turned away from the Going-to-the-Sun Road last year started showing up at the Polebridge entrance.
Park officials want to limit entries near Polebridge because that area of the park is managed more as a wilderness area and has rougher roads and limited services.
Reservations are not needed to visit the town of Polebridge, which is outside the park.
Snowmobiler dies in avalanche west of West Yellowstone
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. — A snowmobiler died over the weekend when an avalanche swept him downhill and into trees in the Lionhead area west of West Yellowstone, the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reported Monday.
The man was partially buried in Sunday’s shallow slide and efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, center officials said.
His name has not been released.
It was the third avalanche death in Montana this season. Minnesota snowmobilers Jesse and Carl Thelen were killed Dec. 27 north of Cooke City, Park County officials said.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has reported nine avalanche deaths this winter season, including four snowmobilers.
Noncitizens cited in Montana county voter registration case
HELENA, Mont.— Two non U.S.-citizens who are accused of casting votes last year in a north-central Montana mayor’s race that was decided by two votes have been cited for allegedly signing fraudulent voter registration applications, prosecutors said Monday.
It’s unknown if the candidate who lost will seek to have the election held again.
Grace Albia and Jannet Zeta were cited on accusations they filled out voter registration applications in October saying they were U.S. citizens, Phillips County prosecutors said in a statement. They have work visas and are not allowed to vote, the statement said.
Albia and Zeta moved to Dodson from the Philippines last summer to teach in the elementary school, according to the school district’s Facebook page. After the election, town residents complained that Albia and Zeta had voted, leading to the citations.
They have pleaded not guilty in Justice Court. A trial date has not been set. The misdemeanor charges are punishable by fines of up to $500 under state law.
Police fatally shoot man in Salem, Ore.
SALEM, Ore. — Authorities say police fatally shot a man who fled in a vehicle in Salem, Ore., early Monday.
KOIN reported Salem officers tried stopping a driver shortly after 12:30 a.m., but the driver refused to stop.
The driver traveled to Northgate Park and stopped in a field.
Police said there was a confrontation between the man in the vehicle and officers and shots were fired. At least one Salem officer fired their weapon, police said.
Officers provided first aid to the man who was shot. He was transported to the Salem Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
The Oregon State Police will investigate.
Four Salem Police Department officers have been placed on leave, per state and department protocols.