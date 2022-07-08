Police arrest woman on suspicion of first-degree murder after body discovered in Rochester Heights Park
SPOKANE — Police arrested a woman on suspicion of first-degree murder after the body of a man was discovered Friday in northeast Spokane.
Rose Sedin, 31, was detained Saturday.
A passerby discovered the body of a man, identified in court documents as 53-year-old James Clark, in the grass on Friday morning. The body had suffered “obvious trauma from a cutting instrument,” police said.
Clark had moved out of his apartment and planned to move to Camp Hope the day before he died, according to a witness statement in a probable cause affidavit.
Multiple recordings of security footage from around the park appeared to show two people walk into frame from the north of Rochester Heights Park around 10:50 a.m., the probable cause affidavit said. A few minutes later, one of the people took the other one down into the grass for about 8 minutes, before walking away from the person still lying in the grass, according to the affidavit.
Security footage from Rowan Avenue showed a woman walking east with what appeared to be wet blood on her right hand and extending up her elbow.
Police found Sedin about a mile away at Rich Avenue and Regal Street a few hours after the security footage captured the incident. She was wearing similar clothing to the woman on the security footage, the affidavit said.
Sedin was arrested at about 10 p.m. on Saturday.
6 monkeypox cases confirmed in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials in Oregon said Thursday they have confirmed six cases of monkeypox in the state.
The cases — all affecting men — include one in Multnomah County; three in Lane County; and two in Washington County, the Oregon Health Authority said in a statement. There have been no deaths.
Globally, nationally and in Oregon, cases were initially associated with travel but more recent cases do not have a history of travel, indicating transmission within the United States and Oregon, officials said. Officials said the same in Washington state this week, reporting nine cases in the most populous county, which includes Seattle.
Dr. Tim Menza, OHA senior health advisor for monkeypox response, said while anyone can be affected by monkeypox, the current global outbreak has largely affected men who have sex with men.
“Right now our priority should be empowering men who have sex with men and the larger LGBTQIA+ and queer community and their health care providers with information, testing, prevention and treatment strategies,” he said.
New agency to investigate police use of deadly force delayed
OLYMPIA — A new state agency was mandated to start investigating police use of deadly force cases on July 1, but it appears it actually won’t be ready for months.
It’s just a lot to get done. Standing up an office from nothing is incredibly difficult, said Roger Rogoff, appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to head up the new agency, the Office of Independent Investigations, KING5 reported.
Under current law, when a police officer uses deadly force, detectives from surrounding agencies investigate and refer the case to county prosecutors for charging decisions.
Under a law passed last year, the new agency has the authority to conduct investigations of deadly force use by police officers. Those investigations will presented to county prosecutors.
Rogoff said it’s not clear how his agency will handle future investigations. There are dozens of positions to fill, policies and procedures to write. The agency does not have a permanent workspace.
Rogoff, a former King County prosecutor and Superior Court judge, said the judicial system is due for the kind of changes that could result from his new agency.
Deep snow delays opening of Glacier’s Going-to-the-Sun road
KALISPELL, Mont. — Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road could have its latest opening since it was constructed in 1933 as crews continue to clear deep snows from the popular and scenic highway.
Park officials said the road will be passable no earlier than July 13 and possibly later.
The road has opened after July 4 only five times in park history including this year, the Flathead Beacon reports.
Spokane County parks may look unkempt due to staffing shortages
SPOKANE — Spokane County’s parks department is short-staffed, so expect to see tall grass, disheveled shrubs and portable toilets this summer.
Doug Chase, director of the county’s parks, recreation and golf department, told the county commissioners last week that his office has only hired five seasonal employees. In a normal year, he’d have 20.
“We’re just finding it very difficult to compete out there,” Chase said.
The labor shortage will have consequences. The county won’t be able to maintain parks and facilities to the usual standards.