Portland OKs return to classroom for students
PORTLAND, Ore. — Students in Portland Public Schools will begin hybrid, in-person instruction April 1 after both the teachers union and the school board ratified a deal to return to classroom instruction during the coronavirus pandemic.
KOIN reports that by a 6-1 vote Thursday night, the PPS Board of Educatoin approved the plan for the youngest students — pre-school through first grade — to begin on April 1.
Students in second through fifth grade would begin in-person instruction on April 5, while students in sixth through 12th grades will start the week of April 19.
The PPS Board of Education’s vote was the final step in students and teachers returning to class.
Board member Amy Kohnstamm was the sole “no” vote. She cited the rule that requires at least 6 feet of space between desks and said the CDC was expected to change that recommendation as early as this week (see related story on Page 1A).
“It makes an enormous difference for our kids because if we simply create the flexibility to adjust to a change in those physical distancing requirements we can double the amount in-person instruction time,” Kohnstamm said.
The Portland district is Oregon’s largest, with about 49,000 students.
Lakeside town battered by wildfires has a new worry — reduction of tourism industry
The mayor of a lakeside Oregon town is worried that a plan to lower the risk of a large earthquake causing the nearby dam to fail will hurt its tourist industry.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has determined that a large earthquake could cause the spillway gates of the Detroit Dam to buckle, resulting in massive flooding, has announced it will try to minimize the danger by reducing the maximum height of the lake by five feet starting in April.
The nearby town of Detroit, Ore., was heavily damaged by a wildfire last year. It depends on visitors coming to enjoy the lake to help revive the economy. The mitigation measure could affect boat ramp access to the lake.
“Unfortunately, five feet is huge for us,” Detroit Mayor Jim Trett told the Salem Statesman Journal. “We’re disappointed. This is a critical year for us to get people back up here.”
Impacts on boat ramps will depend on weather conditions, with availability likely reduced by less than one week in some years to up to 20 days in others, the Corps said. One ramp could possibly be out of commission for up to a month.
“The availability of marinas and boat ramps located in the higher portions of the reservoir will be reduced by zero to 19 days,” said Corps spokesman Edward “Tom” Conning. “In 50 percent of years modeled, boat ramp availability for seven of the nine boat ramps are likely to be reduced by less than one week.”
The Corps said it continues to evaluate the seismic performance of the spillway and other components of the dam to determine if long-term modifications or changes to operations will be necessary.
Lawsuit: Former student accuses Marysville art teacher of sexual abuse
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A woman has accused her former teacher of sexual abuse in a lawsuit filed against the Marysville School District.
The lawsuit accuses longtime art teacher Kurt Hollstein of sexually abusing her around 1985, when the woman was about 14, The Daily Herald reported. Her attorney, Ashton K. Dennis said she attended Marysville Junior High School.
This school year, Hollstein was serving as the athletic director at Marysville Getchell High School.
Hollstein is now on leave, the district said Thursday.
“The District has legal counsel on this matter and is unable to offer any other further comment on the complaint or the specific allegations in the lawsuit at this time,” district officials said in a statement.
Snohomish County Superior Court records filed by the plaintiff’s attorneys include a handwritten note he reportedly gave her saying he loved her.
“Talk if you need to, cry if you want, but don’t give up on me or think that I don’t care — I LOVE YOU,” it reads.
Hollstein is not listed as a defendant in the civil case.
Public records show Hollstein is now 67. He couldn’t be reached for comment.
The woman is now 49 and lives in Snohomish County, Dennis said. She is seeking damages, with the amount to be determined in court.
The lawsuit claims the district violated the Washington Law Against Discrimination, that the woman was “discriminated against because of her sex” and as a result was harmed physically and emotionally after being coerced into performing sexual acts.
Longtime Steilacoom mayor Ron Lucas has died; he stepped down earlier this month
Former Steilacoom Mayor Ron Lucas died Thursday, less than a month after his resignation for medical reasons.
Lucas, 75, died around 5 p.m., according to Steilacoom Mayor pro tempore Fred Crumley.
Lucas resigned March 2 after holding the mayoral seat for more than two decades.
Town administrator Paul Loveless told The News Tribune last week he and Lucas had discussed his running for another term in December, but the symptoms of his illness appeared in January.
“He has medical issues that are terminal and will not allow him to fill the role of the office,” Loveless said.
Loveless did not disclose details of Lucas’ medical condition.