Hiker finds human remains in Stampede Pass area
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Kittitas County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a possible homicide after a call from a hiker led to the discovery of human remains in the Stampede Pass area, about two miles south of Keechelus Lake.
A hiker in the area spotted something suspicious and called the sheriff’s office, said Chris Whitsett, with the sheriff’s office. The deputy found the human remains and called in detectives, he said.
Because of the length of time the remains have been outside and the state of decomposition, the body was not immediately identifiable, Whitsett said, adding that it appears the remains were there “for some months,” the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. The Kittitas County Coroner’s Office has released the body to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office for a forensic autopsy, scheduled this week, but Whitsett said identification could take some time.
Everett man pleads guilty to fatally shooting one, injuring two
EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett man pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault for a triple shooting that left one woman dead at Boo Han Market in Edmonds.
Duy Phuong Nguyen, 28, admitted guilt in the shooting that wounded his estranged wife, killed his wife’s friend Thanh Vy Ly and wounded Ly’s boyfriend in 2020. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5, the Everett Herald reported.
Nguyen’s estranged wife was working in the market when Nguyen walked in and demanded to know where Ly was, the charges say. She called Ly, and she arrived at the market to “smooth things over” with Nguyen.
Ly and her boyfriend arrived at the market at 3:23 p.m., according to the charges. The boyfriend called police when he saw Nguyen’s demeanor. Soon after, Nguyen walked up to the group, pulled out a handgun, and “without breaking his stride,” he began firing, the charges say.
The wife suffered bullet wounds to her cheek and leg. The boyfriend suffered at least five gunshot wounds in his legs and lower right abdomen. Ly suffered two gunshot wounds, to the abdomen and the arm.
More Seattle police showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination
SEATTLE — The number of Seattle police officers who have turned in required proof showing they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus is increasing.
The department’s counts as of Wednesday show in all, 292 Seattle sworn officers still need to verify they’ve been fully vaccinated before the Oct. 18 deadline for city employees to do so, The Seattle Times reported.
That 292 makes up 27 percent of all cops available to respond to calls in the city, the newspaper said. The latest counts mean the department has received vaccination records for an additional 62 officers since Tuesday, when the Seattle Police Department for the first time publicly released specific numbers.
In August, Mayor Jenny Durkan issued a directive requiring city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18. City employees needed to receive their second shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, by Oct. 4, to meet the deadline, according to Durkan’s office.
The latest figures, updated by the Seattle Police Department on its website Wednesday afternoon, show 782 sworn officers, or 73 percent, had submitted vaccination records. Nearly all of SPD’s civilian police employees (98 percent) also have verified they’ve been fully vaccinated, the figures show.
California company buys Oregon wood products firm
EUGENE, Ore. — A California forest products company has bought Seneca, a Eugene-based company that had owned more than 100,000 acres of land in southwestern Oregon.
The News-Review reported Sierra Pacific Industries announced last week it had completed the acquisition. The combination of the two companies means Sierra Pacific Industries will have than 2.3 million acres of timberlands, 18 sawmills and eight renewable biomass energy cogeneration facilities, along with millwork and windows operations.
“This is a meaningful day for Sierra Pacific Industries, as well as for Seneca,” Sierra Pacific President George Emmerson said in a statement. “The combined company brings together an outstanding team of people that will leverage our shared expertise in sustainable forest management and innovation in manufacturing, working together to provide quality lumber and wood products to the marketplace.”
Sierra Pacific Industries is based in Anderson, Calif. It owns and manages timberland in California, Oregon and Washington and is one of the largest U.S. lumber manufacturers.
The company also produces millwork, windows and renewable energy.
Seneca was founded in Eugene in 1953. Seneca owned 131,000 acres of land in Douglas County.