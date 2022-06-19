12,000 marijuana plants, 3,000 pounds of pot seized in southwestern Oregon
EAGLE POINT, Ore. — More than 12,000 marijuana plants in 32 greenhouses were seized from a marijuana grow site in southern Oregon on Thursday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
A search warrant was served by Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies at a rural property in Eagle Point at about 6:45 a.m., officials said in a statement.
The property contained the cannabis plants and 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana, sheriff’s officials said. Seven workers at the site were detained, interviewed, and released. The grow site had been under investigation for a month and there was no licensing for any type of cannabis growing, handling, or processing, according to the sheriff’s office.
A primary suspect has been identified, the sheriff’s office noted.
Citations from county code enforcement totaling $67,000 were also issued for unapproved greenhouse structures, unapproved marijuana production, and unpermitted electrical installations, the sheriff’s office said.
The statement also said unauthorized well water use for commercial crop irrigation was observed and is subject to civil and criminal penalties.
The Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team is a multi-agency task force in the Rogue Valley paid for by a grant from the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission.
Person dead after police chase, shooting in Milwaukie, Ore.
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Authorities say a person is dead following a police pursuit and shooting in Milwaukie early Saturday.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported on Twitter that the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Deputies and Oregon State Police troopers were involved.
The sheriff’s office said the shooting followed an attempted traffic stop and a police chase, but few other details were released. It was not immediately known if the person shot was armed. There were no reports of injuries to officers.
The Clackamas Interagency Major Crimes team is investigating in conjunction with the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office. The sheriff’s office said further information would be released next week following the completion of an autopsy and additional investigation.
Contractor fined for denying migrant workers’ pay at Gorge Amphitheater
SEATTLE — A labor contractor denied 165 farm laborers more than $83,000 collectively in overtime pay for cleaning the Gorge Amphitheatre in central Washington, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
Investigators from the department’s Wage and Hour Division said some of the employees at Espinoza Contractor LLC, owned by Guillermo Espinoza, worked up to 90 hours a week without receiving overtime pay for their work, The Seattle Times reported .
“This case is an egregious example of how scofflaws, such as Espinoza, take advantage of some of our economy’s most vulnerable workers,” Thomas Silva, wage and hour division district director in Seattle, said in a Friday statement.
The agency fined Espinoza $61,896 in civil penalties for violating migrant workers’ rights and recovered the $83,298 in back wages.
Investigators learned of the withheld overtime pay, a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, as they investigated the contractor for reportedly denying pay to 49 migrant workers.
The contractor also failure to register as a farm labor contractor, properly register its workers and provide workers with safe transportation, the statement said.
The Seattle Times was unable to reach Espinoza Contractor LLC for comment Friday evening.
Man pleads guilty to killing woman, 3-year-old boy
PORTLAND — An Oregon man has pleaded guilty in the kidnapping and murder of his 3-year-old child and child’s mother.
Michael Wolfe pleaded guilty Friday in Yamhill County District Court to aggravated murder and second-degree murder in the 2019 murders of Karissa and Billy Fretwell, KOIN-TV reported .
Wolfe has been in jail since his May 2019 arrest in the Fretwells’ deaths and initially pleaded not guilty to numerous charges.
Karissa and Billy Fretwell’s bodies were founded in a remote wooded area about 10 miles outside of Yamhill in June 2019. They were reported missing to Salem authorities in mid-May.
Court documents showed Fretwell, 25, and Wolfe had been in a child support battle.
Wolfe’s plea on Friday took the death penalty off the table. His sentencing is scheduled Monday.
Man who Kent police fatally shot is identified as 27-year-old
KENT, Wash. — The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man Kent police shot to death on Monday.
Viet Do Nguyen, 27, died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, The Seattle Times reported . Homicide means only that a person or people caused someone else’s death.
Kent police have said the shooting happened after police responded early Monday to a call about a car stopped on Pacific Highway South. The caller reported the driver of the stopped car appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants. Shortly after police arrived, one officer said on the police radio, “Male has a gun,” according to police.
Kent police said a couple of minutes later, an officer said shots were fired. Nguyen died at the scene. Nguyen’s last known address was in West Seattle.
Investigators have not released additional information about the shooting, which is being investigated by the Valley Independent Investigation Team.