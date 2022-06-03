Idaho man accused of shooting 2 police officers released from hospital
POCATELLO — An Idaho man accused of shooting two police officers with a semi-automatic rifle last month has been released from the hospital and jailed on a $1 million bond.
Todd Vernon Brewer, 45, of Pocatello, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery and using a weapon during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting May 5. Both officers survived.
The Idaho State Journal reported that Brewer, who was also shot, was released from the hospital late last month and taken to the Bannock County Jail. He is expected to make his first appearance in court next week.
Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei said police were sent to a Pocatello home during the early morning hours of May 5 because of a report of domestic violence.
Authorities have released few details, but during a news conference after the shooting Schei said Brewer was armed with an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun and that he raised the rifle when officers ordered him to drop the weapons. Schei said the officers shot at Brewer, who returned fire.
Officer Mackenzie Handel was shot in the abdomen and Officer Demetrius Amos was shot in the abdomen and in the face. Amos’ hand was injured by gunfire, but Schei said it wasn’t clear if the wound was caused by a third bullet or from one of the other two shots.
Handel has returned to limited duty police work and Amos is recovering at home, Schei said.
Brewer has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea and online court records do not show if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
No injuries reported in train derailment near Pocatello
POCATELLO — Authorities are investigating after 15 Union Pacific train cars derailed near Pocatello Thursday morning.
Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver told EastIdahoNews.com that no injuries were reported in the derailment, which happened around 5:45 a.m. near Bannock Highway.
Some of the train cars were carrying cement, Tysver said.
“The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Pocatello Police Department were notified,” Tysver wrote in an email. “Cleanup is underway and the incident is under investigation.”
Tenants sue over conditions at affordable housing complex
PORTLAND, Ore. — Residents of an Oregon affordable housing complex say their living conditions are inhospitable and they want their rent back.
Tenants at the Allen Fremont Plaza in Northeast Portland gathered in the courtyard of the three-story complex Wednesday, describing mold, vermin and people who don’t live there camping in the building’s indoor common areas, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Tenants Gary Bailey, John Brant, Huey Martin, Cathy Mayes and Lisa McConnell have filed lawsuits against Reach Community Development Corp., in Multnomah County Circuit Court. The affordable housing provider, which took over operations of the building seven years ago, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Emily Templeton, the attorney who filed the pro-bono suits, said each plaintiff is seeking a $14,400 refund for the rent paid, as well as a court order to fix the issues. The suit is limited to problems from the past year, but the documented complaints date back to 2013, she said.
Residents are also concerned with the accumulation of trash, exposed wiring, the lack of an on-site manager, drug dealing and substance use, ineffective ventilation, fire hazards and inadequate weatherproofing, according to the plaintiffs.
Two boaters fined for getting too close to orca whales
SEATTLE — Two boaters accused of illegally approaching endangered Southern Resident killer whales in rented boats were fined for violating regulations that protect the whales, NOAA Fisheries said Wednesday.
State and federal regulations require recreational boats to stay at least 300 yards to the sides of orcas and 400 yards in front and behind them, KOMO-TV reported.
A boater from Entitat, Wash., got within 100 yards of the J Pod off the west side of San Juan Island on Sept. 30, officials said. The boater acknowledged he was too close and said he was not aware of the distance regulations at the time. An investigation found that the rental company did not provide him with information on the state and federal regulations.
The boater paid a $300 fine.
In the second incident, a boater from Roslyn, Wash., got within 100 yards of the whales with his engine running. The rental company had provided information on viewing regulations. The man said he got too close to the whales but claimed the boat was turned off. A video and photos showed the boat creating a wake, indicating it was moving forward.
The man was fined $3,000, but he accepted a settlement agreement in which he admitted liability in exchange for paying $2,700.