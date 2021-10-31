Montana commission to select congressional districts map
HELENA, Mont. — Montana’s redistricting commission met Saturday to select a map dividing the state into two congressional districts for the first time in 30 years.
The commission will likely choose between two maps proposed last week as it nears a Nov. 14 deadline for finalizing the districts.
The commission’s two Republican and two Democratic commissioners each proposed one map last week. Both divide the state into eastern and western districts, but Democrats’ proposal would give their party a greater chance of winning a western district based on voting data from previous elections.
The Republicans’ map puts Helena — the traditionally blue-leaning state capital — in the eastern district, giving the GOP a slight advantage in the western district, which includes Democratic strongholds Bozeman and Missoula. It splits Gallatin County, placing Bozeman in the western district and the majority of the remainder of the county in the east.
Democrats instead proposed to place Helena in the western district and put Kalispell — a heavily Republican region in the northwest corner of the state — in the eastern district.
Subject of Wednesday police shooting in downtown Boise dies
BOISE — The man whom police shot Wednesday evening in downtown Boise has died, according to Boise police.
After being hospitalized on Wednesday evening with life-threatening injuries, the man died early Saturday morning, according to a news release.
Police say that officers were informed of a “suicidal subject” who was “threatening to jump off an overpass or building” just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, a Boise Police Department news release said. After conducting a widespread search for the man in the downtown area, he was found at 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Capitol Boulevard and West Myrtle Street, police said.
According to the Wednesday release, the subject was known to at least some of the responding officers.
After attempting to contact the man, police said that two officers “perceived a threat” and shot him. In a follow-up Friday release, police called it a “deadly threat.”
The two officers involved — Matt Jacobs, a 14-year veteran with BPD, and Clifton Snodderly, a four-year BPD veteran — are now on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.
Caldwell police make arrests in September fight and killing
CALDWELL — Police have arrested four people in connection with a fight that led to the killing of an 18-year-old in Caldwell last month, according to a news release.
Late in the evening on Sept. 17, Caldwell police responded to reports of shots fired near Indiana Avenue and Hillcrest Lane, just north of Interstate 84. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of a shooting but no victims or suspects, according to a September news release.
Later that night, two young men arrived at West Valley Medical Center with gunshot wounds. One, Jose Hernandez, 18, died at the hospital. The other, an unidentified 19-year-old, was treated and released.
After an investigation, police have determined that a “fight between two groups of people” occurred Sept. 17, according to a Thursday news release.
“During the fight, one of the subjects involved fired a handgun several times at members of the other group, striking Jose Hernandez and a second 19-year-old male,” the release said.
Police have since arrested four people in connection with the fight. One, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, use of a firearm during a felony and a criminal gang enhancement, which could extend any prison sentence. He is being charged as an adult.
Scarywood fog machines, natural fog shut down U.S. Highway 95
ATHOL, Idaho — Fog machines at Scarywood caused “zero visibility,” a local fire district said, and forced U.S. Highway 95 to close for a time Friday night as natural fog also blanketed the area and two vehicles crashed.
A Timberlake Fire Protection District representative said crews responded to the crash around 10:30 p.m. in front of the theme park. He said he was unsure what the cause of the crash was and that no one was taken to the hospital via ambulance.
Idaho State Police wrote on Twitter Friday night that the highway would be closed for about 45 minutes. The highway has since reopened. The northbound and southbound lanes closed in the area of Silverwood Theme Park, which is near Athol in northern Idaho and hosts Scarywood around Halloween.
Scarywood Director Jordan Carter said the theme park turned the fog machines to their lowest setting around 9:30 p.m. after they realized its fog and the natural fog was thicker than normal. At 10 p.m., they turned the fog machines completely off because the fog was not leaving the area, he said.
He said high humidity, dropping temperatures and slowing wind speeds allowed the fog to stay in the area.