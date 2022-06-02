Care center sued for $4.7M after patient leaves, drowns
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is suing a memory care center outside Portland after her husband left the facility unknown to staff and drowned in a creek.
Toufik “Tom” Tanous, 79, suffered from severe memory loss and had tried to leave at least twice before disappearing from the Hawthorne House care facility in Forest Grove around 8 p.m. on April 27, 2021, according to the lawsuit and a police report.
Despite a large-scale search, his body was pulled from Gales Creek two days later.
The wrongful death suit, filed Tuesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court, seeks $4.7 million in damages from Caring Places Management LLC, the operator of Hawthorne House and a nearby assisted facility, Forest Grove Beehive, as well as its administrator, Charity Jammeh, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
In the week before Tanous’ flight, officers responded to 12 calls at the Hawthorne House for assaults, behavioral health incidents and missing persons, Officer Samuel Younce wrote in the police report.
Cold spring means above-average snow in Cascade Mountains
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Above-average mountain snow heading into June is creating a unique situation in the Cascade Mountains for people looking to adventure.
It could be some time before trails appear and the ground dries out. Snowpack measurements are still well over 100 percent for this time of year for most of the state, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Leavenworth Wilderness and Climbing Rangers traveled into the Enchantments over Memorial Day weekend and said measurements at the bottom were around 3 feet and snow on Asgard Pass measured at 8 feet, KING5 reported.
“Do not come here to do the through-hike expecting summer conditions until well into the summer months,” rangers wrote on Facebook.
They found two lost hikers in whiteout conditions.
“Without a map, no method of boiling water, soaked shoes and cotton pants. The individuals had to spend an unexpected night out supported by two rangers. Please plan ahead and come prepared. It is not responsible to put rangers or search and rescue members in danger for your poor judgment and decision making,” rangers said.
Everyone is safe after Tacoma Fire Department responds to an early-morning fire
TACOMA — One person is safe and adjacent structures are intact following a fire at a house in Tacoma.
Tacoma Fire Department reported via social media about a fire a little after 3 a.m Wednesday in the 200 block of North G Street.
According to tweets posted by Tacoma Fire, firefighters worked to put out the flames but were cautioned by the safety officer about power lines on the back side of the building.
The department tweeted that the lines were drooping as a result of the fire. Cones were set up to restrict access to those areas and Tacoma Public Utilities was contacted.
The department tweeted that the only person in the the building got out and was reported to not have sustained injuries.
150 guns removed from home after felony harassment arrest by Whatcom County, Wash., deputies
GENEVA, Wash. — A Geneva-area man remained in Whatcom County Jail following his weekend arrest on harassment and firearms charges after authorities said he pointed a gun at woman holding a baby, and sheriff’s deputies removed 150 firearms from the home.
Nicholas Sgalitzer, 42, was being held in lieu of $100,000 bond on Wednesday, according to jail records.
Sgalitzer was booked Saturday afternoon, on two counts of felony harassment and three counts of reckless endangerment after a reported domestic dispute at a home in the 1000 block of Coronado Avenue east of Bellingham, said Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deb Slater.
“The victim reported that (Sgalitzer) was pointing a loaded pistol at her while saying ‘this is a threat,’ “ Slater told The Bellingham Herald.
Boise man charged with child sexual exploitation after Rupert investigation
BURLEY — A Boise man is charged with child sexual exploitation and disseminating harmful materials to a minor after police said he sent child pornography to an undercover police officer.
A warrant was served on Henry C. Truempler Jr., 56, on May 27 after an officer with the Rupert Police Department conducted an investigation, according to court records.
Truempler is charged with three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one misdemeanor count attempted dissemination of harmful materials over the internet and one misdemeanor count of disseminating harmful materials over the internet.
A preliminary hearing is set at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.
Truempler was arrested after police say he sent the undercover officer, who was posing as a 14-year-old girl on a social media app, a picture of his genitals and explicit photos and videos of young girls.