Several hundred calves reported stolen from Idaho ranch
BURLEY, Idaho — Law enforcement agencies are investigating after several hundred calves were reported stolen from a cattle feeding operation in southern Idaho.
Cassia County Sheriff Jay Heward told The Times-News that Marcos Garcia, the owner of MGM Calf Ranch near Declo, reported the calves stolen July 1.
The calves were all under 11 months old and had ear tags, and Garcia didn’t know exactly how many were missing, Heward said.
The animals were all Jersey or Jersey mix, a breed commonly raised for dairies. Garcia was caring for the calves for other companies in the region.
Heward said the sheriff’s office is working with the state brand department and other Idaho agencies on the case.
Man indicted in fatal shooting of three people in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was indicted Monday in the July 17 shooting deaths of three people in Portland.
Brett Edward Pruett, 58, faces murder charges in the deaths of Tashia Cobb, Elmer Hughes III and Lawrence Murphy, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Prosecutors said Pruett is accused of breaking into a house in Northeast Portland, where he used a gun to kill Murphy, 77. Pruett allegedly killed Cobb and Hughes during the same “criminal episode,” court documents said.
Murphy lived across the street from Pruett’s listed address in 2019, according to state records.
Pruett allegedly also used a gun to seriously injure a family or household member the day before the triple homicide, the district attorney’s office said.
Pruett is charged with 11 counts of murder with a firearm, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of burglary with a firearm, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of assault constituting domestic violence.
Seattle bridge repair effort advances; bridge future unclear
SEATTLE — Workers Monday managed to attach two large platforms to the underside of a damaged commuter bridge. But officials still don’t know whether the repairs they are set to start will permanently fix the bridge or not.
The West Seattle Bridge that links the West Seattle neighborhood with the rest of the city has been closed since March after officials said cracks in its underside were growing rapidly and it’s possible the bridge may need replacement.
The platforms were put in place to allow crews to begin work to stabilize the bridge, KOMO-TV reported.
Engineers and officials from the city’s Department of Transportation are considering six proposals about the bridge’s future.
Three involve continuing repairs that would last through 2022 and make the bridge usable for at least 15 more years.
Three proposals involve replacing the structure with a new bridge or tunnel that would not open until 2025 or 2026, but would last longer.
Officials said the bridge is in better shape than they initially expected and assessment will factor into the decision expected in October on what to do about the bridge.
Teen arrested, accused of driving through crowd, killing one
ASTORIA, Ore. — A teenager drove through a crowd in a rural area northwest of Portland, killing one person and seriously injuring three others early Saturday, authorities said.
Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Hunt Creek Rock Pit near Highway 30, at around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Matt Armstrong.
A group of people were gathered at the rock pit when a boy drove his vehicle through a crowd there before driving away from the area, Armstrong said.
Robert Betschart, of Rainier, Ore., died from his injuries, according to Armstrong.
The juvenile teen was arrested on murder, felony vehicular assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants and other charges and is being held at the Cowlitz County Detention Facility.
Maryland man missing, presumed drowned in Montana lake
EUREKA, Mont. — A Maryland man who played basketball at a Vermont college is missing and presumed drowned in a northwestern Montana lake, Lincoln County authorities said.
Mamadou N’Diaye, 18, jumped off a boat on the east side of Lake Koocanusa on July 24 and did not surface, the sheriff’s office said. His body has not been located. The lake is west of the town of Eureka near the Canadian border.
N’Diaye is from Prince George, Md., and had played his freshman season at Northern Vermont University-Johnson, where he was studying engineering.
“My deepest condolences go out to Mamadou’s family. He made such a positive impact on our athletics and NVU communities in his first year,” NVU-Johnson assistant dean of athletics said in a statement on the team’s website. “My sympathy also goes to his teammates, and friends, coaching staff, faculty and staff close to Mamadou.”