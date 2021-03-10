Southern resident orca born last year confirmed to be female
SEATTLE — A small barrel roll gave Washington whale watchers a gender reveal over the weekend and reason to be hopeful about a pod of endangered southern resident orcas that frequent Puget Sound.
The Center for Whale Research confirmed that the J pod’s newest calf, J58, is a female after the 6-month-old calf was seen rolling onto her back, allowing researchers to determine the gender, SeattlePI.com reported.
The calf was born last September to J41 near Vancouver, B.C.
It was the second orca born that month, with the first, born to Tahlequah, confirmed to be a male. Tahlequah raised international concern in 2018 when her calf died and she carried it for 17 days and more than 1,000 miles.
The new female is a promising sign as the sustainability of the population depends on viable females.
Orcas remain in close association with their mothers for life, and pods usually center around older female members. Reproductive age for female orcas ends at around age 40, according to Orca Network.
The Center for Whale Research confirmed that the total southern resident population was at 74 at the end of 2020, comprising all three pods. The birth of a new calf in the L pod last month brought the population to 75. Whether that calf is female or male has not been confirmed.
Threats to their survival include boat noise and vessel disturbance; pollution; and lack of food, especially chinook salmon.
House approves bill that would put statue of treaty rights champion Billy Frank Jr. in D.C.
OLYMPIA — A statue honoring the late Billy Frank Jr., a Nisqually tribal member who championed treaty rights and protecting the environment, is one step closer to being on display at the U.S. Capitol.
The Olympian reports the state House of Representatives approved a bill Monday that would start a process to replace Washington’s Marcus Whitman statue in the National Statuary Hall Collection with a statue of Frank. After a bipartisan 92-5 vote, the proposal will now head to the Senate.
“Billy Frank Jr. has walked every watershed to the east and the west of the mountains,” Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow, said on the House floor Monday. “He has stood in every river and collaborated with local, tribal, state, federal communities to say ‘How do we rise together to protect the values of Washington state? How do we stand together?’”
Lekanoff is the first Native American woman to be elected to the chamber.
The National Statuary Hall Collection features 100 statues, with each state contributing statues of two notable deceased residents. Washington’s honorees are Marcus Whitman and Mother Joseph.
New in-person start date pushed back for Seattle schools
SEATTLE — Seattle officials say the start of in-person classes for some special-education students and preschoolers has been pushed back to March 29.
Seattle Public Schools had hoped to resume classroom learning for some students during the coronavirus pandemic this week.
The new target date was announced Tuesday by the district and the teachers’ union.
The Seattle Times reported the announcement comes after intense opposition from the union to the district’s move to summon 700 educators back to buildings this week to teach students ahead of an agreement on expanding in-person instruction.
Those educators were supposed to report to their buildings on Monday to ready their classrooms for learning, but a campaign by the union — the Seattle Education Association — asked them to stay remote.
A safety check of some district buildings by union and district officials, an independent HVAC system contractor and the state Labor & Industries department found no major issues.
The two parties are still working on an agreement to offer in-person services to around 10,000 students, including kindergartners and first-graders. The timeline is the first jointly released by management and labor for any type of in-person instruction since the pandemic began.
Seattle Public Schools is the state’s largest district, with about 50,000 students.
Gov. Jay Inslee, who is urging schools to reopen to students, has made all teachers in the state eligible for the COVID-19. That move angered some other workers in industries like restaurants that have largely remained open during the pandemic.
Inmate who was found unconscious in Snohomish County jail cell has died
EVERETT, Wash. — An inmate in the Snohomish County Jail died Saturday after he was found the day before unconscious while alone in his cell, officials announced Monday.
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the man, 35, was found to be unresponsive around 2:30 p.m. Friday, the Everett Herald reported.
The housing unit corrections deputy called a medical emergency and began lifesaving efforts. Aid units arrived at the jail and took over lifesaving efforts. The man was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, where he died Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The inmate, a Snohomish resident, had been booked into the jail on Feb. 4 for investigation of fourth-degree domestic violence assault, threats-to-kill domestic violence, and hit-and-run. While in custody, he was charged with violation of a domestic violence no contact order and witness tampering.