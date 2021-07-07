Ex-detention center guard pleads guilty to taking bribes
TACOMA — A former guard at a juvenile detention center in Chehalis pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge that he accepted bribes in exchange for smuggling marijuana, cell phones and other contraband inside.
Prosecutors said Julio Hayes, a former guard at the state-run Green Hill School, accepted more than $11,000 in payments for the contraband from offenders or their friends or relatives, and that he often took orders by text message. He was fired in early 2020 after an FBI investigation.
Hayes had worked at the school since 2018, and according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle, he had significant training regarding his ethical obligations.
He pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Tacoma and is scheduled to be sentenced in October. He faces a potential maximum of 20 years, though his prison term will be based on federal sentencing guidelines and is expected to be far less than that.
Former state auditor reports to jail for tax fraud conviction
OLYMPIA — Washington’s former state auditor has reported to prison months after he exhausted his appeals on his 2017 tax fraud conviction.
KING 5 reported last week that Troy Kelley is at FCI Herlong, which is a medium-security federal prison in Herlong, Calif., about 50 miles northwest of Reno, Nev. Kelley was sentenced to 366 days in prison, followed by a year of supervised release.
The case against Kelley stemmed from his work in the real estate services industry before his election as state auditor in 2012.
Kelley, who previously served as a state lawmaker, was accused of keeping millions in fees that should have been refunded to escrow company customers. Later, prosecutors said, Kelley tried to hide the money by moving it through wire transfers while also creating an off-shore trust in Belize.
Kelley’s first trial in 2016 ended with the jury deadlocked on all but one count, on which he was acquitted. Federal prosecutors tried him again in 2017 and won convictions for several of the charges, but he was acquitted of money laundering.
Kelley and his attorneys appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and, eventually, to the U.S. Supreme Court. In March, the high court denied a petition for review of his case.
Vandal attacks Spokane Valley Planned Parenthood clinic
SPOKANE — A vandal smashed 14 windows at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Spokane Valley over the weekend.
Paul Dillon, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, said the vandalism occurred around 12:30 p.m. Saturday and that a suspect was arrested on site soon after.
Dillon said multiple witnesses observed the incident, which was recorded by security cameras, The Spokesman-Review reported.
“He collected a bunch of rocks and started smashing windows in the building, including every front window and the main clinic entrance,” Dillon said of the suspect.
Dillon noted the vandalism occurred the day after a court hearing was conducted in which a Spokane County judge heard arguments in the lawsuit the local Planned Parenthood organization filed against the Church at Planned Parenthood, an abortion protest group, alleging its frequent religious services and noisy demonstrations held outside the Spokane clinic have interfered with treatment and intimidated patients and staff.
On Friday, Planned Parenthood sought a permanent injunction against the group. Dillon speculated that Saturday’s vandalism might be connected to Friday’s court action.
Bicyclist killed in early morning Montana grizzly attack
BILLINGS, Mont. — A grizzly bear attacked and killed a person riding a bicycle early Tuesday in western Montana, according to a state wildlife agency spokesperson.
The attack happened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the area of Ovando, a town of fewer than 100 people about 60 miles northwest of Helena, said Greg Lemon with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks.
A team of law enforcement and wildlife specialists has been assembled to track down the bear, he said.
The identity of the victim was not immediately released and further circumstances surrounding the attack were under investigation.
Grizzly bears have been getting into increasing conflicts with humans in the Northern Rockies as the federally-protected animals expand into new areas.
A backcountry guide was killed by a grizzly bear in April while fishing along the Yellowstone National Park border in southwestern Montana.