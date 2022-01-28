Officials ID men who died after shooting in pickup truck
BILLINGS, Mont. — Yellowstone County officials on Thursday released the names of two men who died of gunshot wounds after a fight apparently broke out among three men in a pickup truck.
Joshua D. LaForge, 34, and Dante J. Bezpaletz, 30, died early Tuesday, Sheriff Mike Linder said. Both men are from Billings.
Officers responded to a report that a vehicle had crashed into a tree and found the two men dead in the truck and a third man with severe trauma to his neck. He was taken to the hospital.
The case is still under investigation.
Montana counties ready to distribute free rapid COVID-19 tests
HELENA, Mont. — Montana counties are preparing to distribute 650,000 rapid COVID-19 tests at no cost to residents, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Thursday.
The state health department spent $5.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to order the tests earlier this month.
Some counties will start giving them out on Sunday while others will have them available next week. County-by-county information on when and where the tests will be distributed can be found at hometest.mt.gov.
The CareStart tests are self-administered and results are available in 10 minutes. Anyone who tests positive is asked to report it to their county health department.
Gianforte has said testing is a critical tool to help keep people safe through early detection.
The distribution comes as Montana residents have started receiving free home tests from a federal government website that started taking orders on Jan. 20.
Montana reported nearly 3,000 known positive COVID-19 tests on Thursday, giving the state more than 18,000 known active cases. More than 310 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, state officials reported Thursday.
Lewis & Clark College announces first woman, Black president
PORTLAND, Ore.— Dr. Robin Holmes-Sullivan will be the first woman and first Black person to become president of Lewis & Clark College in the school’s 155-year history.
She will step into the role in July after president Wim Wiewel retires, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Holmes-Sullivan is currently vice president for student life and dean of students at Lewis & Clark, which is a private liberal arts college in Portland, Ore.
“It’s obviously something that is going to be, and is, very meaningful to me and to our school and also to the young people who will be looking at me as someone who they can feel inspired by,” Holmes-Sullivan said. “They can realize that they can dream big.”
Prior to Lewis & Clark, Holmes-Sullivan worked for the University of California system as vice president of student affairs. Before that, she spent almost three decades at the University of Oregon.
She started at the University of Oregon as a clinical coordinator in the university’s counseling center and eventually became the vice president of student life.
The Lewis & Clark Board of Trustees selected Holmes-Sullivan as president following a nationwide search that attracted over 100 applicants, according to the college.
“In these tumultuous times, especially in regard to student issues, I can’t think of a more level-headed and experienced leader than Robin,” current president Wim Wiewel said in a statement.
Human remains found in search for missing Sidney woman
HELENA, Mont. — The search for an eastern Montana woman reported missing in late December was suspended after human remains were found not far from her residence, Richland County authorities said.
Sheriff John Dynneson said Thursday he couldn’t confirm the remains found were those of Katelynn Jane Berry, 26, of Sidney. However, the family has run an obituary and scheduled memorial services for today in Fairview.
Berry was last seen Dec. 21 and was reported missing 10 days later.
The remains were found during a search for Berry on Jan. 20, Dynneson said. Officials are still waiting to learn the cause and manner of her death and to confirm the identity, he said.
1 of 5 teens who escaped custody apprehended
SEATTLE — One of the five incarcerated teenagers who escaped from a facility near Snoqualmie on Wednesday morning has been apprehended, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.
A 15-year-old Burien boy who shot and killed a stranger two years ago, was taken into custody in South King County without incident early Thursday, The Seattle Times reported.
Sheriff’s officials said on Twitter Thursday that four other teens who escaped with him from the Echo Glen Children’s Center in a gray Ford Fusion motor-pool car remain at large.
The five teens are accused of assaulting several staff members at the state-run juvenile rehabilitation facility before fleeing in the car.
Two of the teens, all boys between the ages of 14 and 17, had escaped before, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer.
Meyer didn’t provide details of the escape, but said the staff members who were assaulted suffered minor injuries.