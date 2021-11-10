Court records: Woman denied restraining order before murder
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver woman who was stabbed to death Sunday was previously denied a permanent restraining order against her estranged husband before he was charged with her murder, according to court records.
Monica Murrah received a temporary restraining order against Michael Murrah in 2020, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. She told the court at the time that he had threatened, hit and choked her multiple times, court documents say.
Records say the restraining order was temporarily reissued in July, but a permanent one was denied in August with a judge citing insufficient grounds.
Vancouver police responded to an assault report Sunday morning and found Michael Murrah holding a knife outside a home and Monica Murrah with stab wounds inside, officials said. Monica Murrah died at a hospital of her injuries.
Michael Murrah was taken into custody and told an officer that he had killed the victim “to fulfill a prophecy,” according to a probable cause affidavit. Later he told investigators the couple had been going through a divorce, documents said.
Vancouver police had responded to the residence “for multiple domestic violence incidents,” documents show.
Michael Murrah’s bail was set at $2 million Monday, The Columbian reported. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on the case.
Wind storm: Thousands are without power in Washington
SEATTLE — More than 64,000 customers were without power Tuesday morning in Washington state as strong winds and rain blew through the Northwest.
The Seattle Times reports that utilities said 29,625 customers in King County, 20,833 customers in Pierce County, 7,651 customers in Snohomish County and 4,539 customers in Whatcom County were without power.
As of about 11 a.m., more than 20,000 power outages remained throughout Washington.
High-wind advisories were issued for the Seattle metro area, areas along the Washington coast and the Cascade Mountains.
Winter storm warnings were issued for the Cascade and Olympic mountains above 3,500 feet. The National Weather Service said people should expect difficult travel conditions with gusty winds, and snow and compact ice on roadways.
The weather service around noon temporarily issued two tornado warnings west of Seattle in Kitsap County. At about 12:20 p.m. the weather service said on Twitter the tornado warnings were canceled.
Seattle grand jury indicts two men over smuggled poached ivory
SEATTLE — Two foreign nationals from the Democratic Republic of Congo were arrested near Seattle and indicted by a federal grand jury on conspiracy and money laundering charges for allegedly smuggling elephant ivory and rhino horns into the United States.
Herdade Lokua and his cousin Jospin Mujangi, both of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, are accused of working with a person described in the indictment as an “unindicted co-conspirator” to facilitate four shipments of the poached items into Seattle in August and September, and May of 2020, according to court documents.
Both men were arrested Nov. 2 when they arrived in Edmonds to negotiate further shipments, according to officials from the Department of Homeland Security.
On Thursday in U.S. District Court, they pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, money laundering, smuggling and violations of the Lacey Act, which prohibits submitting false records in interstate or foreign commerce.
The indictment alleges the shipments were in violation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna, an international agreement among 183 nations, meant to protect plants and animals threatened with extinction. Both men were ordered held pending further hearings.
Officials have said Washington has been a hub for smuggling illegal animal parts because it’s a West Coast travel hub and because of its proximity to Asia, where demand is high for these items.
The indictment alleges the men facilitated the smuggling of four packages containing a total of 49 pounds of ivory from endangered African elephants and five pounds of horn from the African white rhinoceros, which is also listed as an endangered species. They were paid $14,500 by an undercover Homeland Security agent for the ivory and an additional $18,000 for the rhino horn, according to the indictment.
Seattle Public Schools: Friday classes canceled
SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools said Tuesday that Friday classes for all students are canceled because large numbers of staff are taking leave.
“We are aware of an unusually large number of SPS staff taking leave on Friday, and do not believe we have adequate personnel to open schools with the necessary environment for high-quality learning,” a notice posted on the district’s website said.
The notice said the cancellation is a change from school year dates approved in the spring.
“We recognize the late notice creates challenging circumstances for many families,” the announcement said.
Thursday is a previously planned holiday in observation of Veterans Day. The missed day will be added to the end of the school year, officials said.