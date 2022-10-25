Officials: Oregon deputy stabs patient in struggle for gun
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stabbed a male patient multiple times after he tried to take the officer’s firearm, officials said Monday.
The deputy was at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center’s Emergency Department with the patient, who was being admitted on a civil hold, when the patient charged the deputy at about 3 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
“The adult male ignored the deputy’s commands to stop and continued to attack the deputy and try to gain possession of the deputy’s firearm,” the sheriff’s office said. “During the struggle, the adult male was stabbed multiple times by the deputy.”
The patient was taken to another area of the hospital for treatment. A hospital worker who helped the deputy sustained minor injuries.
The deputy was placed on critical incident leave while the incident is investigated, the statement said.
Robbers steal expensive designer purses from Tacoma home in armed break-in, police say
Three armed men broke into a South End residence early Monday and stole designer purses estimated to be worth about $10,000, according to Tacoma Police Department.
The break-in was reported at about 1:45 a.m. at a residence in the 6300 block of Fawcett Avenue, police said. No one was injured during the robbery, and no arrests have been made.
Few details were available. Police said the men entered the home armed with firearms and stole multiple purses. The suspects fled in a vehicle.
Police asked anyone with additional information about the robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Bear killed after woman attacked on Leavenworth’s Commercial Street
LEAVENWORTH — Authorities killed a mother black bear Saturday after it mauled a woman in Leavenworth.
The 68-year-old woman was walking her dog about 6:30 a.m. outside her home on Commercial Street next to Enchantment Park when the bear attacked her from behind, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman fought back and punched it several times during the 10-15 second attack before it left. The woman sustained “significant” injuries to her head and groin and was transported to Cascade Medical Center for treatment, said Cpl. Monika Haynes.
State Fish and Wildlife officers used a Karelian bear dog to locate the bear later Saturday morning nearby and then killed the sow, the news release said. Two 9-month-old cubs were captured and then transported to a Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) wildlife rehabilitation center.
This appears to be the first bear attack to cause injury since 2010 in Chelan County when a Bellevue City Councilmember was mauled by a black bear outside a home in the Lake Wenatchee area.
The last fatal bear attack in Washington state was in 1974, according to state Fish and Wildlife.
Caldwell officer goes to hospital after police car is struck by suspected DUI driver
A Caldwell police officer went to the hospital after being involved in a collision early Sunday, with the other driver suspected of being under the influence.
The officer’s patrol vehicle was hit by a truck just after midnight while going west on East Chicago Street, according to the Caldwell Police Department.
The driver of a Chevy Silverado failed to halt at a stop sign at North Kimball Avenue and struck the left side of the patrol vehicle, police said. The impact pushed the officer’s car into a residential yard.
Idaho State Police officers responded at the request of the Caldwell police supervisor on duty. Caldwell police said state troopers arrested a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of driving under the influence, having an open container and failing to purchase a driver’s license.
Yakima man found with 77,000 fentanyl pills sentenced to seven years on drug-dealing charge
A 28-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to seven years in prison for dealing fentanyl.
Alejandro Ferandez pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl with the intent to deliver during an Oct. 17 hearing in Yakima County Superior Court. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped charges of possessing cocaine with intent to deliver, possessing a stolen firearm and two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
The sentence is above the 20- to 40-month standard range sentence based on Fernandez’s charge and his prior convictions. Fernandez has six prior felony convictions for bail jumping, second-degree unlawful firearms possession, cocaine possession, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and residential burglary.
Detectives also found 121 grams of a powder that tested positive for cocaine, according to court documents.