Judges finds new Montana election law unconstitutional
HELENA, Mont. — A Montana law that would have required people who turn 18 in the month before an election to vote in person — thus denying them the option to vote absentee — violates the state Constitution, a judge has ruled.
District Court Judge Michael Moses, in his ruling Wednesday, said the law passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature was not the least restrictive way to make sure people meet age and residency requirements to vote.
The state House initially passed a bill under which election officials would not process or count ballots until the voter met the age and residency requirements. However, the bill ultimately approved by the Republican-controlled legislature and signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte “arbitrarily subjects a subgroup of the electorate to different requirements,” Moses wrote.
Moses declined to issue a summary judgement on three other election-related bills being challenged by the Montana Democratic Party, Native American tribes and youth voting advocates. The plaintiffs have argued the bills make it more difficult for young people, Native Americans, the elderly and those with disabilities to vote.
Moses found there were issues of fact to be settled at trial in challenges to the bills that ended Election Day voter registration, that required more than a student ID to register and vote, and that banned paid collection of absentee ballots.
Vancouver police probe fatal party shooting as gang related
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police in Vancouver, Washington, are investigating a double homicide at a house party as a gang-related shooting, according to court documents.
When officers arrived at about 1:20 a.m. July 17, they found 19-year-old Alexander Castagnoli of Portland, Ore., dead inside the house, The Columbian reported. Officers learned that Amadou Keita, 18, of Portland, died on his way to or at a hospital, from gunshot wounds, according to a search warrant affidavit filed this week in Clark County Superior Court.
Two additional gunshot victims, a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police have not released the identities of the two wounded victims or updated their conditions.
One witness told police she heard someone ask, “Who’s a Hoover?” followed by gunshots. Hoover is the name of a Portland-area gang, according to the affidavit.
Investigators say one of the gunshot victims is a member of the rival gang, Six Deuce Crips. He declined to answer detectives’ questions about the shooting, according to court records.
Tigard to pay $3.8M in fatal police shooting settlement
TIGARD, Ore. — The city of Tigard, Ore., will pay $3.8 million to the mother of 26-year-old Jacob Macduff, who was fatally shot by Tigard police while experiencing a mental health crisis outside of his apartment complex in January 2021.
As part of the wrongful death settlement agreement, the city agreed to undergo an independent review of their officer’s conduct during the shooting, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The city also agreed to implement 15 changes to its policies and procedures, including training officers in de-escalation, moving up the timeline for implementing body-worn cameras and creating a mental health response team that will also serve Sherwood, Tualatin and King City.
According to the settlement, Tigard denies any “liability or fault or wrongdoing” related to the shooting. A representative for Tigard did not immediately respond Wednesday to an inquiry from The Oregonian/OregonLive.
King County OKs creation of gun, ammunition drop-off program
SEATTLE — People in Washington state’s most populous county should soon be able to drop off unwanted guns and ammunition at any sheriff’s office or storefront location, assured of its safe disposal.
The Metropolitan King County Council unanimously approved legislation Tuesday to create a permanent program within its Sheriff’s Office that allows people to voluntarily return firearms and ammunition, The Seattle Times reported .
The legislation asks the county executive to evaluate the feasibility of allowing drop offs and allowing people to request a sheriff’s deputy to pick up an unwanted firearm.
People also could drop off guns at locations in the 10 contract cities where the county sheriff provides police services.
The measure emerged following mass shootings in May in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.
“Reducing the number of guns in circulation will reduce the number of accidents, injuries and deaths caused by guns,” Councilmember Rod Dembowski, the lead sponsor, said. “And we know from past experience that people welcome the opportunity to turn unwanted guns over to a responsible party for disposal.”
During a 2013 gun buyback program coordinated by King County and the City of Seattle, 716 firearms were surrendered to law enforcement in exchange for gift cards.