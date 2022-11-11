Tacoma cops charged in death put on credibility issues list
TACOMA — A spokesperson for the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said the office this month added the three Tacoma police officers charged in the March 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis to a list of law enforcement with credibility issues.
The addition of Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine to the “potential impeachment disclosure” list, or Brady List, includes the charging documents filed by the state Attorney General’s Office in 2021, which cite video and witness accounts of the officers beating Ellis before his death, The News Tribune reported .
The documents will be provided to defense attorneys if those officers are used as a witness in a criminal trial.
Washington Coalition for Police Accountability spokesperson Leslie Cushman said a stigma exists about being labeled a “Brady officer,” which references a 1963 Supreme Court decision that says prosecutors can’t withhold material evidence from defendants.
“They can keep on working and they still get promotions, but they are not reliable in court,” Cushman said.
Burbank and Collins have pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter. Rankine has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter. All three are scheduled to face trial in January. The officers remain on paid leave.
The Washington State Patrol took over the investigation into the incident following the revelation that a Pierce County deputy had helped restrain Ellis. The state Attorney General’s Office charged the officers.
A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department did not respond to multiple requests from the newspaper for comment.
Three in Whatcom sickened in nationwide salmonella outbreak
Three Whatcom County residents — including one who was hospitalized — were among 37 people sicked in a nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry.
No details were provided about the Whatcom County cases in a statement from the Whatcom County Health Department that was posted to the county website Thursday.
But the person who was hospitalized has been released, the Health Department said.
“Birds and reptiles commonly carry salmonella and other pathogens. Illness outbreaks occur each year among people who care for birds and reptiles. Illness risk is present in both livestock and pets,” said Tom Kunesh, who is the Health Department’s food and living environment supervisor.
A total of 37 salmonella cases found in Washington state were traced to a nationwide outbreak among backyard poultry such as chicken and ducks, the statement said.
A federal investigation found more than 1,000 cases across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
Salmonella bacteria can cause serious illness and sometimes death. Backyard poultry can carry disease even if they look healthy and clean.
Children younger than 5, adults over 65, and people with weakened immune systems are most likely to get sick and they are urged not to handle live poultry.
People can get salmonella poisoning by touching poultry or contaminated objects and surfaces and then touching their mouths or eating with unwashed hands.
SPD conducts SWAT exercise near a school one day after Ingraham shooting
One day after a student was shot and killed inside Ingraham High School, students at a Seattle elementary school in Wallingford were subjected to armed police drills taking place at a house across the street from the playground.
Sarah Jones, the principal of John Stanford International Elementary School, alerted families Wednesday through email and said the school wasn’t notified in advance by the Seattle Police Department, which was conducting training at the home near the school.
But a Seattle Police spokesperson said the department’s SWAT commander notified the school 10 days before the training.
“Students at recess saw the officers and saw some guns,” Jones’ email said. “I immediately informed the SPS Safety and Security department so that they could have a conversation with SPD. I am sorry for any increase in trauma or anxiety that this caused in your children.”
State looks to fill about 60 permanent wildfire and forest health jobs
The state Department of Natural Resources is recruiting about 60 year-round firefighting positions to expand wildfire response capacity throughout the state, the agency announced.
Historically, DNR hires most firefighting positions for seasonal work in the spring and summer months, which typically have the most wildfire activity. As a changing climate brings hotter and drier conditions year-round, DNR is expanding fire personnel to respond earlier and later in the season, according to a news release.
A summary of positions DNR currently is looking to fill: 25 hand crew squad bosses, 12 initial attack heavy equipment operators, eight assistant fire management officers, five hand crew superintendents, five prevention technicians, four hand crew foreman and two fire operations specialists.
People interested can apply online at dnr.wa.gov/jobs to search firefighting job descriptions.