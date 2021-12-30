Woman arrested after violating restraining order, and a pursuit
DEER LODGE, Mont. — A law enforcement officer shot a woman in the arm after a pursuit in which she rammed two police cars near Deer Lodge, injuring an officer, Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles said Wednesday.
A deputy and a Deer Lodge Police officer responded to a report of a restraining order violation late Tuesday, Roselles said in a statement. The woman was also reportedly vandalizing and stealing property.
The officers found the woman and tried to get her to exit a stolen vehicle, but she refused and led officers on a pursuit. Spike strips were successfully deployed twice during the pursuit, but the suspect kept driving.
The woman rammed a parked car and then two police vehicles, injuring an officer, Roselles said.
Two officers discharged their firearms and the woman was hit in the arm, ending the 30-minute pursuit, officials said.
The woman was taken to the hospital. Her name and the extent of her injuries were not immediately released.
The state Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting because it involved law enforcement officers. The two officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave as part of departmental policy.
Firefighters battle cold while working to put out blaze at apartment building
ENNIS, Mont. — Firefighters faced sub-freezing temperatures that caused their equipment to ice up Wednesday morning as they battled a fire at a four-unit apartment building in Ennis, Madison County officials said.
“Everything was freezing up,” including nozzles and breathing equipment, said Joe Brummell, director of Disaster and Emergency Services for Madison County in southwestern Montana.
The fire was reported at about 5:45 a.m. by a resident of one of the apartments, he said.
By the time the fire was out at about 8 a.m., three of the four apartments were a total loss, Brummell said. Three people were displaced, but no one was injured, he said.
The Madisonian newspaper captured an image of firefighter Pat Noack with his helmet, beard and his gear covered in ice.
The temperature was zero degrees Fahrenheit in Ennis on Wednesday morning, Brummell said, with winds blowing 5-10 mph, causing sub-zero wind chill factors.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is believed to have started in the attic of one of the apartments, Brummell said.
Montana’s minimum wage rising 45 cents to $9.20 as of Saturday
HELENA, Mont. — Montana’s minimum wage is rising by 45 cents, to $9.20 per hour, beginning Saturday, according to the Department of Labor and Industry.
The increase is higher than it’s been in recent years because of higher inflation, Labor Commissioner Laurie Esau said when she announced the change in September.
The state’s current minimum wage is $8.75 an hour.
The Consumer Price Index, a measure of inflation, rose by 5.25 percent from August 2020 to August 2021, led by a 25 percent increase in overall energy costs and a 32 percent increase in the cost of used vehicles.
The increase in the CPI from August to August determines the percentage increase in Montana’s minimum wage. That number is rounded to the nearest 5 cents.
In 2006, Montana voted to increase the state minimum wage by $1 per hour to $6.15, and to evaluate it annually based on the cost of living.
The current federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour and has not increased since 2009. Twenty states, including North Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho and Utah, use the federal minimum wage.
Man shot and injured after trying to break into cop’s Great Falls home
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — An intruder suffered a gunshot wound after trying to break into the home of an off-duty Great Falls Police officer, the police department said.
The incident just before 4:30 a.m. Monday “evolved to the point the officer fired a gun and the male was shot,” the Great Falls Police Department said in a statement Tuesday evening.
The alleged intruder’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, but he was taken to the hospital, the department said. He was not acquainted with the officer, police said.
The department did not release the names of the officer who was involved or the man who was shot.
The state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. The DCI report will be turned over to the Cascade County Attorney’s Office to determine if charges should be filed.
The officer was placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.