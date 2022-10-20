Seattle police student officer charged with cyberstalking
SEATTLE — A Seattle police student officer has been charged with cyberstalking for allegedly harassing a woman online.
The Seattle Times reported Jafar Al-Salehi is accused of sending messages and texts to the woman from November 2021 into August 2022, according to a criminal complaint.
The cyberstalking charge is a gross misdemeanor. It wasn’t immediately known if Al-Salehi has a lawyer to comment on the case.
Al-Salehi, 22, is still in his probationary period within the department’s field training program. He has been placed on unpaid leave, police said Wednesday.
Al-Salehi first messaged the woman through a dating app on Nov. 8, 2021, according to charges filed by the Seattle City Attorney’s Office.
They met a West Seattle diner Nov. 11 and the woman later went with him to his home, where he insisted on showing her his badge and firearm, according to the charges.
The woman decided to not continue seeing Al-Salehi, the charges say. She told police that he continued to send her messages via Instagram and when she blocked him, he created another account, according to the charges. Al-Salehi also sent her messages on Facebook, followed by messages on OKCupid to apologize for being “rude,” charging documents say.
The woman told police he kept sending messages and then received a text from Al-Salehi although she never gave him her phone number, according to the charges.
Washington wildfire caused by pyrotechnic; police seeking tips
CAMAS, Wash. — A wildfire in southwest Washington that ballooned in size Sunday, causing regional air quality issues, may have been started by a firework or firearm, officials said.
The Nakia Creek Fire started Oct. 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas.
Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young said this week that someone visiting Larch Mountain spotted smoke and got video on his cellphone, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported .
In the video, starts of smoke can be seen as well as two women, two men and a light-colored Subaru, and investigators would like to speak to those people, Young said.
“We’re not sure what they were doing; we’re calling it a pyrotechnic at this time,” he said. “We don’t know if it’s a firework or a firearm, or something like that.”
Since Sunday when the blaze spread quickly and caused continuing evacuations, improved weather conditions have allowed firefighters to reduce the threat to nearby homes.
Officials said Wednesday the fire was the number one priority in the country because of its potential risk to life and the resources it will take to put it out, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported .
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” said Dave Larson, deputy incident commander for the Oregon Department of Forestry, the agency that has taken charge of the firefighting.
Fire officials are feeling confident with rain expected Friday, Larson said.
It will be about finding a “sweet spot” that takes advantage of the rain and keeps firefighters safe amid potential mudslides.
One person killed in foggy Oregon crash involving dozens of vehicles
BROWNSVILLE, Ore. — One person was killed Wednesday morning in a multivehicle crash in heavy fog on Interstate 5 in Oregon.
Crashes Wednesday morning in the southbound lanes of the interstate north of Eugene involved about 60 vehicles including up to 20 semi trucks, Oregon State Police said.
Police told KOIN-TV one person was killed. The crashes spanned more than a mile and closed that part of the interstate.
The Department of Environmental Quality responded to address leaking fluids from six of the semis, police said. School buses from Eugene were reportedly sent to take several dozen stranded motorists to a nearby truck stop.
Authorities believe heavy fog in the area led to the crash, police said.
Transportation officials said later the interstate closure in the area had expanded because of two more multi-vehicle crashes Wednesday afternoon.
Another wolf killed in Oregon; $11.5K reward offered
DURKEE, Ore. — A collared wolf in the Lookout Mountain pack was shot and killed earlier this month in northeast Oregon and police are seeking the public’s help to find the person or people responsible.
On Oct. 3, state Fish and Wildlife troopers received information from the agency that a collared female wolf known as OR88 might be dead in northeast Oregon near Little Lookout Mountain, about 9 miles from Durkee, Oregon State Police said Wednesday.
Fish and Wildlife troopers and personnel responded to the area and found the wolf’s body on Bureau of Land Management property. Troopers believe the wolf was shot at the location on Oct. 2.
The Oregon Wildlife Coalition and conservation partners are offering to pay an $11,500 reward that leads troopers to an arrest and/or citation in this incident, police said.
In Oregon last year, wildlife troopers found eight dead wolves in same region. The animals were poisoned, but the deaths remain unsolved and rewards also have been offered for tips leading to convictions.
Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington this year were poisoned and a reward is also available, officials said last week.
There were a minimum of 206 wolves and 33 packs in Washington state in 2021, according to an annual survey conducted by state and tribal biologists. Idaho had about 1,500 wolves, while Oregon had about 173 at the time.