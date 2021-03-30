Diverse panel recommends U.S. judge candidates in Washington
SEATTLE — U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell are considering who might serve as new judges on the badly understaffed federal bench in the Western District of Washington state, after receiving recommendations from a selection panel charged with finding professionally and ethnically diverse candidates.
The Democrats are expected to forward names to President Joe Biden, who will nominate judges who must be confirmed by the Senate. Five of the seven full-time, active district judge positions at the federal courthouses in Seattle and Tacoma are vacant — the highest ratio in the country — and the district’s semi-retired senior judges have been picking up much of the slack.
“I can’t wait for reinforcements,” Chief Judge Ricardo S. Martinez said Monday. “The average age of a judge trying cases in the Western District right now is 77.”
The White House asked the senators to focus on diversity in addition to legal expertise in suggesting potential nominees for the lifetime appointments. The recommendations from the nonpartisan judicial selection panel for the Western District have not been made public, but the make-up of the panel itself is among the most diverse of those assembled to recommend federal judges anywhere in the country, Murray’s office said.
The 10 members include Michele Storms, who heads the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington; Mika Kurose Rothman, a civil rights attorney and granddaughter of Japanese-American social justice advocate Aki Kurose; and Chach Duarte White, past president of the Latina/o Bar Association of Washington, who works with homeless and immigrant youth and foster children.
Also included was Rion Ramirez, an attorney who heads the economic development arm of the Suquamish Tribe, and who is the first Native American to serve on a judicial selection panel in the state.
Deadly rabbit disease reported for first time in Idaho
BOISE — Authorities say a contagious disease that kills rabbits has been detected for the first time in Idaho.
Two dead jackrabbits near the Boise Airport were confirmed to have tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease, or RHD, on Thursday night, Boise State Public Radio reported. The disease isn’t known to affect humans, livestock or other species of pets, but it is deadly and easily spread among rabbits.
Idaho state veterinarian Dr. Scott Leibsle said domestic rabbit owners need to take steps to protect their colonies, like elevating them off the ground if possible.
“Minimize any type of interaction with wild rabbits, any opportunity for that to happen, and then, disinfect your boots or your coveralls, wash your hands before you interact with your rabbits before and afterwards,” Leibsle said.
RHD can survive on clothing or carcasses for months and can also be spread by fleas, flies and mosquitoes. Rabbits might not display symptoms before they die from RHD. Sometimes they may have symptoms including a loss of appetite, a bloody nose and dullness.
Leibsle said people shouldn’t handle dead rabbits in the wild, and to call the Idaho Department of Fish and Game if one is found.
Domestic rabbits suspected of having RHD should be isolated, and rabbit owners should notify their veterinarian and the the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.
If the rabbit survives, Leibsle said it could still spread the disease to others.
House approves open carry ban at Capitol, permitted rallies
OLYMPIA — The Washington state House on Sunday approved a measure to prohibit the open carrying of guns and other weapons at the Capitol and surrounding grounds and at or near permitted public demonstrations statewide.
The measure passed the Democratic-led chamber on a 57-40 vote after nearly five hours of debate and heads back to the Senate, which will need to concur with changes made in the House before the bill heads to the governor. The Senate initially passed the measure last month on a 28-20 vote.
In addition to prohibiting openly carried weapons in the state Capitol or on the western part of the Capitol campus, the bill would bar people from carrying weapons, either on their person or in their vehicle, while attending a permitted demonstration at a public place or while being within 250 feet of a permitted demonstration.
Violation of the law would be a gross misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000, or both. Democratic Sen. Patty Kuderer, the bill’s sponsor, has said she modeled the measure on a similar law enacted in Alabama.
“Intimidation, harassment and fear is not a victimless crime,” said Rep. April Berg, D-Mill Creek, who cited an incident last May in Snohomish where people with weapons arrived downtown, saying they were there to protect businesses after a false rumor about a destructive protest that never occurred. “We cannot allow armed vigilantes to come into our beautiful downtowns, our beautiful streets, in the name of protecting something of which they do not value.”
Republicans argued that there are already laws on the books for harassment and other crimes related to guns.