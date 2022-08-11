Appellate court nixes law requiring only Montanans to gather signatures
HELENA, Mont. — A law that said only Montana residents can gather signatures to qualify initiatives for the state ballot is unconstitutional, a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday.
The judges found that the residency requirement for signature gatherers is too severe a burden on the exercise of free speech rights and would limit the number of people available to gather signatures.
However, the three-judge panel upheld another part of the law that bans signature-gatherers from being paid based on the number of signatures they collect in an effort to reduce the incentive to forge signatures or commit fraud.
The ruling sends the case back to U.S. District Court Judge Charles Lovell in Helena, who had upheld the ban against using out-of-state signature gatherers and the pay-per-signature ban.
The appeals court ruling came in a recent challenge to a 2007 law passed after the signature-gathering process for three ballot initiatives in 2006 in Montana was found to have been permeated by a pervasive and general pattern and practice of fraud, court records said.
Flames destroy historic flour mill in northeast Oregon
PENDLETON, Ore. — A historic flour mill in northeast Oregon was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning.
According to the Pendleton Police Department, the fire at the Grain Craft Flour Mill in Pendleton started around 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, KHQ reported.
The Pendleton Fire Department responded to a report of visible black smoke and quickly extinguished a small fire. Officials say the fire reignited around 4 a.m. Wednesday and the building was soon fully engulfed, because of the amount of dry grain in the mill.
Grain Craft officials said no injuries have been reported.
Pendleton Fire and eight other agencies responded to the fire. Officials say the building is a total loss.
Because of the amount of slow burning grain present in the mill, firefighters remained at the scene Wednesday and people were urged to stay away.
Red Flag Warning issued for parts of Western Washington
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A Red Flag Warning was issued for portions of western Washington on Wednesday due to the threat of thunderstorms amid dry conditions.
The warning issued by the National Weather Service is in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, KING5 reported.
Affected areas include the eastern sides of Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties, along with areas near the coast on the Olympic Peninsula from Hoquiam north to Neah Bay. The National Weather Service warns lightning strikes in areas with dry conditions can quickly cause fires.
Thunderstorms can also bring sudden sharp wind shifts on existing fires, causing rapid changes in a fire’s rate of spread and direction of spread, the Weather Service warns. Thunderstorm outflow winds can be a threat for several hours following the start of a new lightning-cause fire.
Victim in fatal shooting in Tacoma identified by medical examiner
TACOMA — A 39-year-old man who was killed last month in what Tacoma police reported to be a shootout between two men was identified Tuesday by the Pierce County medical examiner.
Ronnal Hines of Tacoma died of multiple gunshot wounds July 30 near the 5400 block of South Orchard Street, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled a homicide.
Tacoma Police Department hasn’t released much information about the killing, and no arrests have been made. Police responded at 5:23 a.m. that day for a report of two men shooting at each other. When officers arrived, one of the men was unresponsive on the ground, police said in a news release. The other man fled.
Hines was declared dead at the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or whether the two men knew each other.
Former legislator charged with felony in aggravated battery complaint
A former Idaho Democratic lawmaker and director of the Department of Parks and Recreation was charged with a felony after he allegedly shoved a woman to the ground, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.
David Langhorst, 63, was charged with felony aggravated battery, according to the complaint, which was obtained by the Idaho Statesman. He was involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical between a woman that he knew, Boise Police Department spokesperson Haley Kramer told the Statesman by email.
Around 10 p.m. Sunday, Langhorst was seated in the driver’s seat of a truck when the woman, who was outside on the driver’s side, stepped up on the truck’s railing and reached over Langhorst to grab her belongings from the passenger side of the vehicle, Kramer said.
He broke the woman’s wrist by pushing her to the pavement, according to police and the complaint. Boise police did not comment on where the alleged battery occurred. Langhorst could face up to 15 years in prison under Idaho law.