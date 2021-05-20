8-year-old dies after being shot by teen handling pellet gun
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — An 8-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the chest with a pellet gun in Moses Lake, sheriff’s officials said.
The shooting is being investigated as a “terrible accident,” according to Kyle Foreman of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a 13-year-old was handling the gun at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when it went off, striking the 8-year-old, KOMO-TV reported.
Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the 8-year-old died at the scene.
The name of the boy who was killed was expected to be released by the coroner’s office Wednesday.
Tacoma woman gets six year prison sentence in plane child-porn case
TACOMA— A Tacoma woman was sentenced Tuesday to six years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.
Lynn Burnworth and her boyfriend Michael Kellar were arrested in August 2017 after a passenger on a flight to San Jose noticed disturbing texts between Kellar and Burnworth and alerted a flight attendant, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Court documents said an investigation found that the couple had taken sexually explicit images of children placed in Burnworth’s care and had discussed drugging and raping the children.
The Seattle Internet Crimes Against Children obtained a search warrant for Burnworth’s residence and electronic devices, prosecutors said. Investigators found sexually explicit images on Burnworth’s devices and found several hundred images of child pornography on Kellar’s laptop.
Burnworth said she acted “under the sick control” of Kellar, prosecutors said.
Kellar pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiracy to produce child pornography and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Kellar will be on lifetime supervised release and Burnworth will be on 10 years of supervised release following their prison terms. Both will be required to register as sex offenders.
Both have been in custody since they were arrested in 2017, officials said.
Portland pet rescue owners charged with criminal animal neglect
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Portland residents have been charged with criminal animal neglect after investigators say they mistreated and neglected animals at their pet facility.
Tori Head and Samantha Miller both face 157 counts of second-degree animal neglect, 13 counts of identity theft and 15 counts of second-degree forgery, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
They own Woofin Palooza. Court documents describe it as a training, boarding, rescue and daycare for pets in Northeast Portland.
Investigators found unsanitary and overcrowded conditions in the facility, as well as evidence that the owners gave false documentation of animals’ vaccines, according to court documents. Many animals from the facility also got sick and died, court documents said.
A probable cause affidavit says Multnomah County Animal Services began investigating Woofin Palooza’s facility after a customer adopted a dog last June that had distemper and had to be euthanized.
The department received six other complaints about Woofin Palooza last July.
An investigator wrote during an Aug. 1 boarding facility inspection that it appeared Woofin Palooza was “getting overwhelmed with all the animals in their possession.”
Multnomah County Animal Services, the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office executed a search warrant at Woofin Palooza, seizing 65 cats and 52 dogs in August.
Head and Miller are scheduled to appear in court July 16.
Montana governor signs recreational cannabis policy into law
HELENA, Mont. — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed a policy into law on how recreational marijuana will be regulated and taxed in the state after more than half of voters approved legalizing cannabis for adults 21 and older last November.
The bill only allows sales in counties that previously vote for legalizing recreational marijuana, Montana Public Radio reported Wednesday. The policy also taxes sales at 20 percent and outlines where the revenue will go.
Gianforte, a Republican, said the state law will regulate cannabis in a “safe, responsible, and appropriately regulated manner” and allocate $6 million in tax revenue to a newly proposed substance abuse prevention and treatment program.
Some Democrats voted against legalizing recreational marijuana because the framework did not fund conservation programs as originally proposed.
The recreational marijuana tax program and regulations will go into effect in January 2022.