Federal judge says public service districts likely illegal
BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana’s Public Service Commission districts, which have not been reapportioned in two decades, are likely unconstitutional, a federal judge has concluded.
U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy said in his order Wednesday that voters challenging the constitutionality of the districts were “likely — though not certain” to succeed in their lawsuit to have the districts redrawn before the 2022 election, the Billings Gazette reported.
At issue is whether those districts violate the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which requires that political districts balance under the “one-person, one-vote rule” that allows a deviation of no more than 10 percent from the ideal population.
The voters challenging the districts are former Montana Secretary of State Bob Brown of Flathead County, and Hailey Sinoff and Donald Seifert of Gallatin County. They have asked for a three-judge panel to do the redistricting that Montana’s Legislature has repeatedly tried and failed to do.
Until the districts are brought into balance, the plaintiffs ask that Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen be stopped from certifying candidates for PSC elections in 2022.
If each of the state’s five PSC districts contained 216,845 people, they would balance. Only one of Montana’s five PSC districts, District 2, anchored by Billings, comes close to the target population. Two of the districts up for election in 2022 happen to be extremely out of whack.
Pasco crane collapse halts Reser’s plant construction
PASCO — Despite a November crane collapse, Reser’s Fine Foods is on track to open its new processing plant this summer.
The Oregon-based company known for its potato salad told the Tri-City Herald they are investing $120 million in the new plant, and once it opens they’ll begin renovations on their nearby existing facility.
The new building will come in at about 250,000 square feet, with about 20,000 square feet dedicated to office and employee spaces, such as break rooms, locker rooms and supply areas.
A spokesperson for the company said their 250 current employees will shift to the new building, and they plan to add 125 new jobs once the existing facility renovations are completed.
Reser’s is one of the U.S.’s largest family-owned and -operated prepared foods businesses, says the company website.
The company has more than 4,000 employees in about 14 major facilities and in eight cities in the United States and Mexico.
Reser’s has expanded over the years to offer more than its deli salads, including baked side dishes, prepared meal kits, salads, chip dips, salsas, hashbrowns, tortillas, desserts and more.
Construction was briefly halted on the new Pasco facility in November after a work site crane collapsed. No workers were injured, and an investigation into the cause of the collapse is ongoing.
The land for the expansion was part of a combined $4.4 million sale involving Cox Family Land LLC.
Part of the property was sold to the Port of Pasco for a new industrial park and the other acreage was sold to Reser’s. Both paid $80,000 an acre, according to the Tri-Cities Journal of Business.
Fire damages vehicles, home near Wapato
WAPATO, Wash. — Two vehicles and part of a home were damaged in a fire Thursday afternoon in the 2800 block of West Wapato Road.
Yakima County Fire District 5 personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, fire district officials said. The vehicle was under a carport and had spread to the residence upon firefighters’ arrival, with flames showing from two windows.
Two vehicles were heavily damaged, but damage to the home was primarily contained to two bedrooms. Fire district officials said a smoke detector in one of the bedrooms alerted residents to the fire and allowed all the occupants to exit the residence with no injuries. The residents also closed the doors to the bedrooms, helping to contain the blaze, district officials said.
Washtucna man dies in crash near Ritzville
SPOKANE — An 18-year-old Washtucna man died from his injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday 9 miles south of Ritzville, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Jeffery S. Zupan was listed in critical condition at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center Wednesday night. WSP said in a news release Friday afternoon that Zupan died, though it wasn’t immediately clear when.
Zupan was reportedly driving a 2006 Buick LaCrosse north on State Route 261 when he crossed the center line and collided with a southbound 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by Kurtis W. Klein, 19, of Edwall, Wash., WSP said.
Zupan was reportedly traveling too fast for conditions and failed to negotiate a curve on the highway, WSP said. It said drugs or alcohol were not involved.
Zupan was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt while Klein, who was uninjured, was wearing the restraint.