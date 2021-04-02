Snow clearing on Highway 20 over Cascades to begin next week
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The state Department of Transportation is set to begin clearing seven feet of snow from Highway 20 over the North Cascades on Monday.
If all goes as planned — and Mother Nature cooperates — the 37 miles of snow-covered highway leading from the Skagit Valley to the Methow Valley should be cleared in four to six weeks, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.
Hikers, skiers, snowmobilers and others interested in recreation can use the closed section of highway Fridays through Sundays once clearing begins. The roadway, however, will be closed to recreation while crews work Mondays through Thursdays.
Prosecutors: Former Idaho officer’s murder-suicide was premeditated
BELLEVUE, Idaho — Prosecutors in Idaho have said a former police officer fatally shot a woman he had been dating before shooting himself last year in what they confirmed to be a murder-suicide.
Blaine County Prosecutor Matt Fredback said Monday that former Hailey police officer Jared Murphy, 28, shot and killed Bellevue resident Ashley Midby, 34, in an office adjacent to the coffee house where she worked after he was fired from his job because of a domestic dispute three days earlier, The Idaho Mountain Express reported.
Prosecutors: Idaho boy was beaten and tortured before death
BOISE — An Idaho boy was repeatedly beaten and tortured before his death in September, investigators and prosecutors have said in court.
The accusations were made in court on Wednesday, where they said Emrik Osuna, 9, was abused by his biological father and a woman.
Monique and Erik Osuna have been charged with first-degree murder in Emrik’s death. Erik Osuna has also been charged with felony counts of altering, concealing or destruction of evidence; inflicting bodily injury; and injury to a child.
Several videos captured on a “nanny cam” system were shown in court Wednesday and depicted repeated abuse against the 9-year-old, who was forced to do physical exercises for hours in a row.
The child appears severely malnourished in the video clips with his ribs protruding from his body, the Idaho Statesman reported.
Idaho investigators trying to identify remains found in 2002
IDAHO FALLS — Authorities in eastern Idaho are working with a private DNA testing company to try to find the identity of human remains found nearly two decades ago.
The Bonneville County Sheriffs Office announced Thursday that it was working with Othram Inc., a private forensics laboratory, to use advanced DNA testing to try to solve the cold case.
The sheriff’s office says a man was walking his dog near Palisades Reservoir in September of 2002 when he found what appeared to be part of a human skull. Deputies searched the area and found other bones, and pathologists determined the bones likely belonged to a man between the ages of 25 and 45. The remains were badly weathered, suggesting they may have been in the reservoir for as long as 20 years before they were discovered.
Investigators haven’t determined whether the person died from foul play or an accident, but said it’s possible the remains are related to an accident in 1980, when four people drowned after their boat capsized about 100 yards from the shore. Two of the drowning victims were 38-year-old men; the other two were children aged 7 and 10.
Officials hope the new DNA testing will reveal the identity of the remains or find the person’s close relatives. Investigators are asking that anyone with family ties to missing or unrecovered persons cases from 1978 to 2002 — or information about the case — contact the Bonneville Sheriff’s Office.
Everett manufacturer settles fines for two oil spills for $222,000
EVERETT — An Everett plastic film manufacturer will pay more than $222,000 to settle fines for two oil spills that polluted a storm water pond and tainted local wildlife near an Everett creek.
In July 2018, an Achilles USA employee dropped a moving tote with lubricating oil at the company’s south Everett facility, causing the container to rupture and spill into the building’s storm water system, The Daily Herald reported. The oil was then flushed into a retention pond outside.
While cleaning up that spill, responders found that an overflowing collection pit inside the facility was also draining into the retention pond. A total of 340 gallons of oil were dumped into the pond, which took three weeks to clean up.
Responders caught and cleaned six geese and a snake that were covered in oil. They also saw blue herons covered in oil, but couldn’t catch them.
The state Department of Ecology initially cited Achilles USA $327,200 for liability, negligence and failing to notify authorities of the incident.
The settlement amount, approved by the Washington Pollution Control Hearings Board, will go toward environmental restoration.
In a statement, Achilles called environmental responsibility a priority, noting it has invested more than $200,000 in spill prevention equipment and employee training and upgraded its environmental policies.
Montana lawmakers advance bill to nullify federal gun bans
HELENA, Mont. — A measure that would prohibit state and local law enforcement officials in Montana from enforcing federal bans on firearms, ammunition and magazines is nearing passage in the state Legislature just a week after President Joe Biden urged Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
The Republican-controlled Senate voted Wednesday 30-20 in favor of the measure. They are set to vote on the bill for a third and final time this week before the bill heads to the desk of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, who has not commented on whether he would sign the bill into law.
The bill would ban state employees from enforcing or implementing federal bans on firearms, magazines or ammunition.
Supporters of the bill say it would protect the Second Amendment from stiffer gun control laws that could come from federal legislation or executive orders by President Joe Biden in the wake of two mass shootings that killed 10 people in Colorado and eight people in Georgia earlier this month.
“We don’t know what that’s going to look like, but I don’t have any hope that it’s not going to look bad to those of us who appreciate the Second Amendment,” Republican Sen. Tom McGillvray said.
Opponents of the bill have said it would make it difficult for local law enforcement to collaborate with federal authorities on issues beyond gun access when such collaboration is essential to protect public safety, including in cases of domestic violence and drug offenses.
“States can’t limit federal law. That’s basic,” said Sen. Susan Webber, a Democrat.
Montana is one of at least a dozen states that have sought to nullify new gun restrictions this year.