Dive team recovers human remains from Spokane River
SPOKANE — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Spokane River on Friday afternoon.
The Sheriff Office’s Dive Team and Major Crimes Detectives were told that a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains in the river. The initial report was made at 5 p.m. Thursday, KREM-TV reported.
Because of the conditions, remote access and nightfall, dive team members and detectives stopped searching on Thursday evening and began again on Friday morning. The body was recovered on Friday afternoon.
The person’s identity and cause of death haven’t yet been identified, but the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s office is working to determine that information. It is currently not known how long the person was in the water or what happened prior to the recovery.
The medical examiner said the person’s identity will be released at a later time. Detectives are continuing to investigate.
Ex-Yakima commissioner candidate sentenced for Jan. 6 role
YAKIMA, Wash. — A former candidate for Yakima County commissioner has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation for her role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Lisa Homer, 50, pleaded guilty last week to one count of illegally demonstrating inside the U.S. Capitol, a misdemeanor, KIMA-TV reported.
As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped charges of illegally entering the capitol and disorderly conduct. She was sentenced to three years of probation, 60 hours of community service, a $5,000 fine and $500 restitution.
A report by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force says video evidence shows Homer participating in chants led by members of the far-right Proud Boys. Homer, formerly of Yakima, entered the Capitol Building, according to the report.
The report also shows more than a dozen photos of Homer captured Jan. 6 in New York Times video. In that footage she’s seen donning a beanie with the words “Lions not sheep,” which appears to be the same hat she’s seen wearing in a social media profile picture.
Roughly 850 people have been charged with federal crimes for their conduct on Jan. 6. More than 350 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor offenses, and more than 230 have been sentenced so far.
Man charged with first-degree murder in fatal Shoreline shooting
SEATTLE — A 36-year-old man was charged Friday with first-degree murder in connection with a robbery in Shoreline, Wash., last month, King County prosecutors said.
Byron Quarrles, whose last known address is in Orting, is accused of shooting a man to death on July 29 at Richmond Highlands Park.
According to probable cause documents, Quarrles shot the victim seconds after he had opened the driver’s-side door of his car about 8:30 a.m. that day. Quarrles allegedly then opened the passenger-side door, grabbed a bag and left in another vehicle. An accomplice approached the shooting victim’s vehicle from the passenger side, and another drove the vehicle Quarrles arrived and left in, court documents say.
A woman in the victim’s vehicle walked away after the shooting and didn’t call the police, court documents say. Detectives gathered video surveillance during the investigation that showed the victim meeting the woman inside a casino.
Detectives concluded Quarrles and his accomplices targeted the man for robbery, according to court documents.
Investigators are still working to determine each person’s role in the robbery.
Quarrles was arrested Tuesday after a Des Moines police officer spotted the vehicle used in the fatal robbery, according to court documents.
Prosecutors also charged Quarrles with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Quarrles was out on bond during the robbery, according to probable cause documents.
Quarrles’ bail was set at $4 million. He hadn’t been assigned a lawyer as of Friday evening.