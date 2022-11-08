Woman sentenced for running over stranger she thought was someone else
BOISE — A local woman was sentenced Wednesday after running over a stranger she mistakenly thought was someone else.
Brandi Snowflake Morgan, 39, was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Pickett.
Morgan was originally charged with felony aggravated battery and felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death.
Morgan originally pleaded not guilty to all charges, but as part of a plea agreement, she agreed to plead guilty to felony aggravated battery in exchange for the prosecution dismissing the charge of felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death.
Morgan hit the man with her vehicle in the WinCo parking lot in Idaho Falls on Jan. 18 around 7:45 p.m., according to police reports. Court documents show at the time, Morgan believed the man was someone else.
The crash occurred while the victim was crossing a lane of traffic near the Liquor Store.
“(The victim) was struck by the vehicle and stayed on the ground after being struck,” the detective wrote in the report. The collision broke both of the victim’s feet.
Based on surveillance footage, the detective wrote the act was “very deliberate and on purpose.”
After the detective met with Morgan, it was revealed she had run over the wrong person.
The detective asked Morgan who she thought she had run over. She gave a different name than the victim’s.
“I informed Brandi that she did not hit (the person she thought she did) and she said, ‘Great.’ I further said that she ran over an innocent person and broke both his legs. I asked Brandi if she thought anger overclouded her judgment and took over her. Brandi agreed and said, ‘That’s the biggest regret of my life.’”
According to documents, Morgan never denied the allegations against her.
Bellingham mayor denounces symbols of hate downtown
Vandals painted bright green Nazi swastikas at Waypoint Park near Bellingham’s iconic Acid Ball over the weekend, the latest incident of hate speech reported in the past several months.
Crews from the city’s Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments removed the white supremacist symbols from the sidewalks shortly after they were reported Sunday morning, Nov. 6, city spokeswoman Janice Keller told The Bellingham Herald.
Mayor Seth Fleetwood condemned the most recent hated-related vandalism, which followed incidents last summer at a downtown business and a few weeks ago at Western Washington University.
“These statements have no place in our city, where we welcome and respect all people,” Fleetwood told The Herald in an email Sunday.
Nazi Germany, using an ancient religious symbol called the swastika as its emblem, systematically murdered 6 million Jews and 11 million others in World War II, including gay men, disabled people, Roma, political opponents, ethnic Poles and Soviet citizens.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in North Seattle
Seattle — A man was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles while crossing Aurora Avenue North Sunday night.
The man, who was in his 30s, was crossing the 4500 block of Aurora Avenue North at 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said in an online blotter post. The man made it to the center jersey barrier, jumped over and was then struck by multiple passing vehicles, police said.
The man died at the scene. Police stopped and evaluated all involved drivers. Police found none of the drivers were impaired.
Traffic collision detectives are working with the medical examiner to determine who the victim was, Seattle police said Monday.
The collision temporarily blocked all southbound lanes of Aurora Avenue North. The Department of Transportation reported the road was clear by 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Washington police chief fired, commander on leave amid probe
YAKIMA — A police chief in central Washington has been fired and a police commander placed on leave amid an investigation.
Sunnyside City Manager Elizabeth Alba said Monday that Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera was fired, The Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
Alba cited crime, shootings by police and reports of misconduct from within the department as reasons for firing Escalera, who served as chief for the past eight years.
“I have not come to this decision lightly, but ultimately believe my decision best serves the interests of the police department, the city as a whole, and the community of Sunnyside,” Alba wrote.
Alba said trust and cohesion between her and the police chief were lacking.
Attempts by the newspaper to reach Escalera for comment were not immediately successful.
Cmdr. Scott Bailey was also placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into alleged misconduct. Alba said Bailey’s leave is not disciplinary in nature.