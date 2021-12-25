Idaho traffic fatalities reach 15-year high in 2021
BOISE — Traffic fatalities in Idaho were at a 15-year high in 2021 after declining for four years, according to data from the Idaho Transportation Department.
Preliminary data indicate that through Thursday there had been at least 258 people killed in crashes this year, the most in any year since 2006, The Idaho Statesman reported.
In 2020, 214 people died in traffic accidents. Since 2016, when 253 fatalities were recorded, the figure had declined each year before rising again in 2021.
“A lot of people feel it has something to do with the pandemic,” said Bill Kotowski, a grant officer with the Office of Highway Safety. “Anecdotally, if you talk to some of our law enforcement partners ... people are speeding more, we’re hearing substance abuse has been an issue during the pandemic.”
It’s not only Idaho that is seeing an increase in deaths. The U.S. Department of Transportation reported earlier this year that the first six months of 2021 saw the largest-ever increase in the number of people who died in motor vehicle crashes, with 18.4 percent more deaths than were recorded over the same period in 2020.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is part of the Department of Transportation, also reported that incidents of speeding and driving without a seat belt were higher than during pre-pandemic years.
Between 2016 and 2020, 36 percent of all fatal crashes in Idaho were linked to impaired driving, according to ITD data.
Through Dec. 15, Idaho State Police have charged 1,453 people this year with criminal offenses related to impaired driving.
Oregon fines Da Yang Seafood $105,000 for discharge into river
ASTORIA, Ore. — Da Yang Seafood has been fined $105,000 by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for improperly discharging wastewater into the Columbia River.
The state says the violations happened 32 times between June 2018 and June 2021 from the seafood processor’s facility at Pier 2 at the Port of Astoria. When the wastewater was dumped, the state said Da Yang failed to comply with the permitting limits for effluent, The Astorian reported this week.
“Pollutant effluent limits in the permit are set at levels necessary to protect human health and the environment,” Kieran O’Donnell, manager for the Department of Environmental Quality’s Office of Compliance and Enforcement, said in a letter to Da Yang. “By exceeding these levels, Da Yang created a risk that its effluent would harm water quality and aquatic life.”
According to Lauren Wirtis, a Department of Environmental Quality spokesperson, the violations were determined based on Da Yang’s self-reporting.
The highest exceedance of total suspended solids — a measure of floating particles — reached upward of 1,000 percent over the limit, Wirtis said.
In 2015, the company was fined more than $85,000 for improperly discharging wastewater into Youngs Bay over seven years. The seafood processor was also fined $54,600 in 2017 for discharging wastewater into the Columbia River.
Omicron now dominant virus strain in King County, western Washington
SEATTLE — A Seattle hospital leader said Thursday that omicron has become the dominant coronavirus strain in King County and much of Western Washington.
Dr. John Lynch, Harborview’s medical director for infection prevention and control, said in a statement the super-infectious variant will soon overtake delta throughout the rest of the state, The Seattle Times reported.
Scientists now know omicron spreads fast — perhaps up to three times faster than the delta variant. It also seems to be better at evading vaccines, although boosters help particularly against hospitalization and death. Some research suggests omicron causes less severe illness than delta does, but the studies are preliminary.
Omicron even if milder could still overwhelm hospitals because of the sheer number of infections.
Lynch said healthy people who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot “should mostly expect coldlike symptoms” if they get sick from the variant.
“I know this is hard for everyone,” Lynch said.
King County had a single-day increase of 2,879 new coronavirus cases Thursday, and cases nearly doubled statewide from the day before with 4,154 new cases reported Thursday by the state Department of Health.
Four-year-old killed, teen injured after crash in downtown Tacoma
TACOMA — A 4-year-old girl died in a single-car crash Thursday night here.
The Tacoma Police Department responded to a crash between Tacoma Avenue and Wright Avenue around 8:30 p.m. A 19-year-old man driving northbound on Delin Street hit the overpass wall above Interstate 5, police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said.
The girl was pronounced dead and the driver was hospitalized with injuries.
Impairment is suspected, Haddow said.
Police advised the public to use alternate routes as they cleared the road. Delin Street was closed for three hours.