Oregon measure aims to limit legislative walkouts
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s public sector unions are pushing a ballot measure that would limit the ability of the minority party in the Legislature to use walkouts to block legislation.
Republicans have used the tactic frequently at the Capitol in recent years to try to thwart the agenda of Democrats, who have firm control of both the state House and Senate.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that under the proposal, a lawmaker who is marked unexcused by a chamber’s presiding officer 10 or more times in a single legislative session would be barred under the state Constitution from seeking re-election.
On Friday, backers of Initiative Petition 14, dubbed “Legislative Accountability 1,” said they submitted 183,942 signatures to the Oregon secretary of state.
To qualify for the November ballot, state elections officials will need to determine that at least 149,360 of those signatures are from registered Oregon voters.
Sheriff: Fire destroys Townsend lumber mill facing sale
TOWNSEND, Mont. — A fire destroyed a closed lumber mill in Townsend less than a month before its buildings and equipment were to be sold at auction, Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan said Friday.
The fire was reported at 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the RY Timber mill and the building was fully engulfed when Meehan arrived about 30 minutes later, he said.
“Literally from one side to the other, it was one big ball of flame and I thought ‘Oh my Lord,’” he said.
The cause of the fire will be determined by the state fire marshal and insurance investigators, Meehan told the Independent Record.
Officials confirm monkeypox infection in King County man
SEATTLE — Health officials in Washington say a case of the monkeypox virus has been confirmed in the Seattle area.
On Friday the state Department of Health and Public Health — Seattle and King County confirmed the infection in a King County man who recently traveled to a country where other monkeypox cases had been identified. Officials had announced the case as presumptive earlier in the week.
The man wasn’t hospitalized and is recovering at home.
The Seattle Times reported that no additional presumptive monkeypox cases had been found in King County, though health officials continue to look for others who might have been exposed to the virus.
“Despite the news of multiple cases nationwide, monkeypox is a very rare disease in the United States and the Washington resident who tested positive does not pose a public health risk,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said in a statement.
Montana school administrator cited for illegally passing bus
HELENA, Mont. — Montana’s top schools administrator was cited for illegally passing a school bus while it was stopped to pick up students in a residential subdivision last week, even though a video of the incident reportedly “does not show the license plate of the vehicle involved,” her office said Friday.
Helena Police Lt. Jayson Zander said Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen was cited Thursday after speaking with an officer.
According to the police report, an East Helena bus driver said a vehicle driven by Arntzen passed his bus while it was stopped to pick up children just after 7:30 a.m. on May 19 in the Mountain View Meadows subdivision.
The bus driver recognized Arntzen and recorded the license plate number on the red pickup truck.
Former captain sues Deschutes County sheriff
BEND, Ore. — A nearly 30-year veteran of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office in Bend, Oregon, has filed a $2.5 million federal lawsuit against the county, the sheriff and two private investigators for alleged civil rights violations and retaliation.
In his lawsuit, Capt. Deron McMaster claims Sheriff Shane Nelson withheld evidence incriminating Nelson and his wife in an internal investigation into another deputy, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported . The lawsuit also alleges Nelson retaliated against McMaster for speaking out about Nelson’s improper actions.
“Defendant Sheriff Nelson acted with evil motive or intent toward (McMaster) when Sheriff Nelson intentionally concealed damaging testimony given by his wife,” the lawsuit says.