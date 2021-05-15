Two hurt after kidnapping, chase, gunfire exchange with police
SILVERTON, Ore. — A Woodburn man has been accused of kidnapping a teenager and hurting a second person in an incident that police said included a vehicle chase and exchange of gunfire with officers in Silverton.
Oregon State Police said officers responded Wednesday evening to a disturbance in Gervais where officers found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound who was taken to Salem Hospital, the Statesman Journal reported.
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies and Silverton police began following the suspect who allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old and fled in a Ford F-150. Police chased him through Silverton while officials say someone in the Ford fired at officers.
The suspect stopped on Highway 214 and gunshots were exchanged with officers, police said. Some police vehicles were hit with bullets but no officers were hurt, police said.
Kenneth Peden III, 20, was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held without bail, police said.
The 17-year-old passenger was taken by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Peden was arraigned Thursday on four counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, second-degree attempted murder, kidnapping and attempting to elude police, court documents show.
He wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment.
Three officers who fired weapons have been placed on leave and have been identified as Deputy Ron Cereghino of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Officer J.J. Lamoreaux and Officer Braden Anderson of the Silverton Police Department.
Confederated Tribes report school age COVID-19 outbreak
MISSION, Ore. — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases among school children, prompting officials to schedule more vaccination clinics and cancel events.
The Tribes reported Wednesday that 14 people had tested positive for COVID-19 on the reservation over the past two weeks, The East Oregonian reported.
Tribal officials said the outbreak came after six weeks without one case reported among tribal members and patients eligible for care at Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center. The 12 children who have the illness reportedly experienced symptoms and one adult was hospitalized in the outbreak, officials said.
“The virus is spreading among our youth and we need to respond immediately,” Lisa Guzman, Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center chief executive officer, said while announcing a Saturday vaccination clinic for those age 12 to 15.
Wildhorse Resort & Casino announced Thursday that the annual Wildhorse Pow Wow set for early July would be canceled for the second year because of rising cases and risk of local spread with people coming from around the country.
The new cases brought total active COVID-19 cases on the reservation to 17, making it one of the sharpest upticks reported on the reservation since 19 cases were reported in a week in December, according to data on the Tribes’ website.
Yellowhawk officials attempting to trace the outbreak have been met with reluctance from residents, officials said.
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for death of firefighter
EVERETT, Wash. — A Snohomish County judge sentenced a man to 10 years in prison and parole for the rest of his life for the killing of an Everett firefighter 34 years ago.
Time stopped for the family of Everett firefighter Gary Parks on February 16, 1987, when Elmer Nash Jr., now 47, set fire to the Everett Community College library to cover up a burglary, KING5 reported.
Nash was 12-years-old at the time and went on to become a career criminal racking up 11 felony convictions as an adult along with 58 misdemeanors. He added one more misdemeanor last week when he failed to appear for his sentencing.
Instead, he was picked up by police, high, in Kent.
Nash attempted to apologize to the Parks family saying, “I’m sorry for your loss. I wish I could bring him back, but I can’t,” before starting to cry.
While he was a child at the time of the killing, Nash was tried as an adult.
In exchange for a guilty plea prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to a sentence of just under three and a half years. After Nash’s no-show at his original sentencing, prosecutors tacked nine more months onto their request.
But Judge David Kurtz decided that was not adequate, given Nash’s life of crime.
Trail at Deception Pass State Park to close for repairs
DECEPTION PASS STATE PARK — The Sand Dune Trail at Deception Pass State Park’s West Beach will be temporarily closed starting Monday.
The trail will undergo repairs, as well as restoration.
The one-time ADA-accessible trail that loops south to north starting along the beach before leading into the dunes and forest is no longer accessible to those in wheelchairs because of large cracks in the asphalt because of tree roots.