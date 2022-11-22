Tacoma police investigating double homicide after men found dead
TACOMA — Police here are investigating in incident in which two men were found dead in Tacoma’s South End.
The men were found Monday morning with gunshot wounds, and police are looking into the incident as a double homicide. TPD officers responded shortly after 8 a.m. to the 8000 block of South Hosmer Street when a person called to report there was an individual on the ground in that area who appeared to be hurt or dead.
Officer Shelbie Boyd, police spokesperson, said officers arrived and found the man deceased, then found a second man dead nearby.
Boyd said the men were 35-45 years old and both appeared to have suffered a fatal gunshot wound. It wasn’t immediately clear when the shooting occurred.
Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene.
Yakima police arrest man they say was running drug house
YAKIMA — Police arrested a 43-year-old Yakima man they say was a “neighborhood nuisance” selling drugs from his Garfield Avenue home.
The man was expected to appear Monday in Yakima County Superior Court for a preliminary appearance following his Friday arrest on suspicion of selling methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession of fentanyl and operating a drug house, according to jail records.
Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said Friday’s arrest was the result of a lengthy investigation after neighbors complained about the situation.
“Ever since this guy moved into the neighborhood, he has attracted a bunch of homeless people, junk and cars, with homeless people living in the cars,” Seely said.
James Parks, a resident in the area, said at an Oct. 4 council meeting that there was a “grave problem” in the neighborhood. People were living in cars by the house, Parks said, and appeared to be going to the house for something.
“The community is scared. Then last week we had a shooting and a stabbing,” Parks said.
Seely said police and the city’s code enforcement officers were out at the area almost daily to address violations, including a yard filled with debris.
Seely said YPD’s Drug Enforcement Administration task force found that the man was selling methamphetamine and fentanyl from the house, and task force members made a couple of drug buys.
Police and code officials moved in Friday, and police found drugs and guns inside the house, Seely said.
One man found dead in car’s driver’s seat after Bellevue shooting
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in Bellevue early Sunday, according to police.
Officers found the man in the driver’s seat of a car that had crashed into another vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 14400 block of Northeast 35th Street, Bellevue Police Department spokesperson Meeghan Black said.
Police said the victim was 30 years old, but they did not know his address. They said he “had recently moved multiple times.” They have not released further details about the victim.
Officers received reports of shots fired shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday. When they responded, they did not find a weapon or anyone else involved in the shooting or crash at the scene, Black said. Some witnesses reported seeing another car quickly leave the area, but others reported they had not seen that, she said.
Black said detectives were interviewing people at the apartment complex and canvassing the area for video Sunday morning.
On Monday, police said they had served a search warrant on the car and “gathered significant evidence” but did not have any suspects.
Outreach begins in effort to bring grizzlies back to North Cascades
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Federal agencies have begun an outreach and education process that will eventually lead to a plan to bring grizzly bears back to the North Cascades.
At the first of four planned informational meetings Tuesday, staff with the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service updated the public on their plans, and fielded questions.
Jason Ransom, wildlife biologist with the North Cascades National Park Service Complex, said the ultimate goal is to bring grizzly bears into the ecosystem, and eventually achieve a stable population. Things such as a timeline and initial size of the population will be determined in the planning process.