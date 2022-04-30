Drought declaration issued for 34 of Idaho’s 44 counties
BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Friday approved an emergency drought declaration for 34 of Idaho’s 44 counties.
The Republican governor signed off on the emergency drought declaration issued on Thursday by Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman. Ten counties asked for the declaration.
The emergency declaration allows temporary water rights changes for the rest of the year. It could also help with federal drought assistance. Under the drought emergency, the Water Resources Department is authorized to consider applications for the temporary changes.
The counties in the drought declaration cover the lower two-thirds of the state. Officials said all Idaho counties south of the Salmon River are experiencing below-normal snowpack conditions.
Additionally, streamflow forecasts in that area are 50% to 78% below average. Officials also said many reservoirs are well below capacity, increasing the chances they won’t fill.
The U.S. Drought Monitor Map published last week classified the 34 counties as being in moderate to severe drought, with most counties in severe drought.
Jury awards $182K in wrongful discharge case against state
HELENA, Mont. — More than five years after a former supervisor at a Montana juvenile detention facility was fired, a jury awarded him $182,000 in damages in a wrongful termination case.
The Department of Corrections said Bill Marsh was fired from the Pine Hills Correctional Facility in Miles City in August 2016 for allowing an employee who was on administrative leave inside the secure facility.
However, Marsh’s attorney argued the state violated department policies by allowing an employee who had already expressed bias against Marsh to investigate the incident that led to his firing.
A Lewis and Clark County jury, on April 15, found the Corrections Department violated its policy that administrative investigations should be fair, neutral and objective. The damages were awarded for lost wages and benefits, the Montana State News Bureau reports. The jury also found that the facility did not have good cause to fire Marsh in the first place.
The Department of Corrections declined to comment on the award, spokesperson Carolynn Bright said Friday.
Spokane Valley City Council bans newspapers from City Hall
SPOKANE — The Spokane Valley City Council in eastern Washington in an unusual move has banned newspapers from the City Hall lobby.
The council voted 4-2 this week to prohibit third-party publications from the lobbies of City Hall and the Spokane Valley Police Precinct, The Spokesman-Review reported.
The decision most notably affects free newspapers owned by council member Ben Wick, and one that runs advertisements.
The City Council had previously considered banning newspapers from all public properties, but a multipurpose facility that includes the Spokane Valley Senior Center was exempted.
Mayor Pam Haley and council members Rod Higgins, Arne Woodard and Laura Padden said the ban was necessary, with some arguing the papers can’t be on city property because they contain campaign ads and election coverage.
City Attorney Cary Driskell has said allowing the free papers in the City Hall foyer could be construed as a violation of state law.
However, the state agency that oversees Washington disclosure laws and campaign finance said allowing newspapers in the lobby doesn’t violate state law.
Kim Bradford, deputy director of the Public Disclosure Commission, said agency staff have reviewed Spokane Valley’s third-party publication concerns and concluded the distribution of free newspapers in City Hall is legal. Bradford emphasized the opinion represents staff consensus and isn’t a formal ruling.
Council members Tim Hattenburg and Brandi Peetz voted against the newspaper ban.
Peetz said the situation has been a waste of city resources.
Police: Stolen van crashes into and injures two pedestrians in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The driver of a stolen van crashed and injured two pedestrians in Portland on Friday, police said.
The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News reports that someone was driving the van in southeast part of the city shortly after 5 p.m. Friday and when police tried to stop it, the driver fled.
Spike sticks were set in the street by police but the driver kept moving after driving over them and crashed into another driver and two pedestrians, according to police.
Police say one pedestrian was severely injured. Both were taken to a hospital. Police say multiple people ran from the van after the crash. Authorities are searching for them.
KOIN said a crashed white box truck was in the middle of the street, along with several other damaged vehicles. Various car parts and other debris were strewn about.
Roads surrounding the scene were closed.