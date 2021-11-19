Officer fatally shoots man in North Bend’s Torguson Park
NORTH BEND, Wash. — A Snoqualmie-North Bend police officer shot and killed a 33-year-old man in North Bend’s Torguson Park, officials said.
An officer was doing a check of the park and approached a group of people. The officer shot and killed someone after an altercation and “a person went for the officer’s weapon” around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to an initial statement on Twitter, the Seattle Times reported.
Since the shooting, reports have differed on whether the people in the park were together or knew each other, said Meeghan Black, a spokesperson for the Bellevue police and King County’s Independent Force Investigations Team, which is investigating the incident.
“We have gotten three different scenarios now as to what happened,” she said. “We believe that it was not a group of people and there may have been other people in the park.”
In an update Wednesday afternoon, the investigation team said a fight “quickly broke out” between the officer and the man when the officer asked him to leave the park because it was closed.
Sen. Betsy Johnson raises $1.8 million for Oregon governor campaign
SALEM, Ore. — State Sen. Betsy Johnson has raised $1.8 million in cash contributions in her campaign to become Oregon’s next governor, campaign finance records showed Thursday.
Johnson, a 20-year veteran of the Oregon Legislature and one of its most moderate Democrats, is running as an independent for the seat held by term-limited Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat.
As an independent, Johnson avoids a crowded Democratic field in the primary.
Former New York Times reporter Nicholas Kristof is running, as well as Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek and state Treasurer Tobias Read. Republicans seeking their party’s nomination include former Republican nominee Bud Pierce and Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam, among others.
Kristof raised more than $1 million in less than a month, records show, outpacing his Democratic rivals.
Deputies arrest suspected fentanyl dealer, seize several thousand pills
TACOMA — Deputies arrested a woman in South Hill on Tuesday suspected of dealing fentanyl and other drugs in Pierce County. The arrest came after a two-month investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The 25-year-old woman, who is an Auburn resident, was arrested for investigation of unlawful possession of of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s department. Deputies said she was arrested in a stolen car.
Deputies recovered 3,000 fentanyl pills, 300 Xanax pills and $9,000 in cash while serving a search warrant on the woman’s apartment in Auburn.
The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said in August that fentanyl-related overdose deaths were on the rise in Pierce County, following state and national trends. The health department said there were 55 fentanyl-related deaths from January to June this year based on preliminary data from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Grove of the Patriarchs closed after floodwaters damage bridge access
PACKWOOD — A trail at Mount Rainier National Park was closed Wednesday after recent storms damaged the only access to the Grove of the Patriarchs.
Deputy Superintendent Kevin Skerl signed an emergency regulation closing the Grove of the Patriarchs, a trail in the southeast corner of the national park home to colossal Douglas firs, hemlocks and cedars.
Recent flooding caused significant damage to the suspension bridge that provides access to the Grove on an island surrounded by the Ohanapecosh River, according to a news release from the national park.
The area will be closed until the bridge can be repaired or replaced. The park did not have an estimate for when repairs would take place.
Firefighters battle house fire overnight in Tacoma
TACOMA — Firefighters put out a fire early Wednesday at a residence in Tacoma. The occupants of the home evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Tacoma Fire Department crews responded after midnight to the fire in the 5200 block of South Pine Street, according to a tweet from the department. Arriving crews reported heavy smoke and flames from the second floor.
At the scene, crews began attacking the fire with a hose line while others worked to gain better access to the flames from the second floor. On the roof of the home, firefighters created ventilation to release smoke and heat from the structure, allowing a safer environment for crews inside to fight the flames.
Firefighters inside had difficulty accessing the fire because of construction, and crews transitioned to a defensive fire attack by blasting water on the outside of the home, according to a tweet from the fire department.