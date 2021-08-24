Illegal street racing shuts south I-405 on Fremont Bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Fremont Bridge in Portland was closed for at least an hour Sunday as more than 100 people arrived at southbound Interstate 405 to watch what appeared to be a planned car stunt.
Hundreds of cars and trucks were at a standstill around 10:30 p.m. while other cars raced along the shoulder of southbound Interstate 405 to gather in the center of the bridge, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
A group of cars blocked traffic, performed stunts and lit fireworks.
Dozens of people jumped out of their cars and ran toward the chaotic scene, maneuvering between cars filled with people trying to get home that had been stuck in the mayhem. The event was called a “bridge takeover.”
Sergeant Kevin Allen, a public information officer for the Portland Police Bureau, said officers were aware of the takeover at Fremont Bridge, but that officers were responding to “high priority safety calls.”
Early Monday morning, officers did respond and disperse a street event where police issued one citation, Allen said.
Last week, Portland City Council passed an emergency ordinance to revise city code to make “street racing” or “sliding” misdemeanor offenses — labeling them, “Unlawful Street Takeover” and “Unlawful Staging of a Street Takeover Event.”
Dozens test positive for COVID-19 at Pierce County (Wash.) Jail
TACOMA — As many as 35 inmates at the Pierce County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.
The News Tribune reported that, over the last few days, inmates reported feeling ill and were tested at the jail’s health clinic. By Sunday, 25 to 35 COVID tests came back positive. More tests are pending.
Following a protocol developed last year, jail officials immediately put roughly 180 inmates in quarantine. That’s about one third of the jail’s population, which numbered 548 Sunday.
“We follow isolation and quarantine protocols as advised by the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to stem the spread among the individuals in our care,” Sheriff Ed Troyer said.
The outbreak means the jail will only allow people arrested on suspicion of violent crimes to be booked. That includes murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault, rape, child molestation, kidnapping, child assault, domestic violence and possessing explosive devices.
Body of hiker, missing since early July, found in Beartooths
RED LODGE, Mont. — Hikers have found the body of a woman who had been missing in the Beartooth Mountains in southern Montana since early July, Carbon County officials said.
Rescuers believe Tatum Morrel, 23, was climbing Whitetail Peak on July 2 when she was caught in a significant rock slide and suffered fatal injuries.
The area where her body was found on Saturday had been searched numerous times by rescue crews. However, she was mostly buried under rocks and was difficult to see, officials said.
“After almost two months of extensive search efforts, we are relieved that she is able to be returned to her family,” said Assistant Chief Jon Trapp with Red Lodge Fire Rescue.
Morell was an experienced hiker and climber who planned to climb five mountain peaks near Red Lodge, just north of Yellowstone National Park.
Morell, a graduate student at Montana State University, set up camp on July 1 and contacted her mother in Ketchum, Idaho, that evening using a satellite communication device. It is believed she left her tent the next day and did not return. The search began on July 5.
Helicopter crews helped recover her body from the mountains.
Washington jail offers inmates ramen noodles for vaccines
KENNEWICK — Staff at a jail in south-central Washington state have come up with an inexpensive, but effective, way to encourage inmates to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Since the first of the month the Benton County Jail has been giving away one of its most popular commissary items to inmates who sign up for their first COVID shot — ramen noodles, the Olympian reported.
By Monday, the jail will have given out 900 packets of noodle soup to 90 inmates, said Scott Souza, chief of corrections for the Benton County Corrections Department.
It’s advertised to inmates around the jail with fliers featuring a larger-than-life photo of the seasoned, wavy noodles and a headline that says SOUPS FOR SHOTS.
“To encourage and support COVID vaccination efforts, the Benton County Department of Corrections will be providing each inmate that starts their vaccination series with 10 FREE RAMEN NOODLE SOUPS!!!” say posters around the jail in Kennewick.
“We’re doing everything we can do to incentivize vaccination and we are getting outstanding response,” Souza said.
Any inmate, no matter how long their stay, is eligible for the program if they have not been immunized yet. The Benton County jail has shared information about the program with other jails in the state, Souza said.