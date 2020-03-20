Bill limiting Idaho whistleblower lawsuits heads to governor
BOISE — Whistleblower lawsuits against Idaho would be limited to $370,000 in noneconomic damages under legislation that headed to the governor on Wednesday.
The Senate voted 31-1 to approve the measure that has no limit for economic damages.
Economic damages can include loss of income and legal fees. Noneconomic damages include such things as pain and suffering, and emotional distress.
Republican Sen. Kelly Anthon told senators the legislation balanced the responsibility the state has to protect whistleblowers who report wrongdoing while also protecting Idaho taxpayers. The bill “protects the Idaho taxpayer from judgments of the courts that are without limits and that become punitive in nature,” Anthon told fellow senators.
The measure follows a whistleblower lawsuit the Idaho State Police settled in 2019 for $1.29 million. In that case, a whistleblower claimed ISP retaliated against him because he testified against another officer in a court hearing.
The jury in 2017 awarded $30,500 in lost wages and $1.5 million in noneconomic damages for negligent infliction of emotional distress to the whistleblower. But a district judge said Idaho’s tort claim law capped judgments against public agencies at $500,000 per occurrence or accident, and reduced the award to $1 million.
The Idaho Supreme Court reversed that decision in May, saying the state’s whistleblower statute, which has no cap, overrides its tort claim statute. The two sides in September settled the case at $1.29 million.
Judge rejects release of vulnerable immigration detainees
SEATTLE — A federal judge in Seattle on Thursday declined to order the release of immigration detainees who may be especially vulnerable to the new coronavirus because they are old or have underlying health conditions.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project sought the release of nine detainees at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Northwest detention center in Tacoma.
U.S. District Judge James L. Robart denied their request for a temporary order releasing them while the case proceeds. Robart said he was aware of the gravity and rapidly evolving nature of the COVID-19 crisis, but that there is no evidence of an outbreak at the privately run, 1,575-bed jail. Nor had the plaintiffs shown that ICE’s precautions, which include suspending visitation and assessing detainees for symptoms, are inadequate, he said.
In an emailed statement the groups said they would continue fighting to free the detainees.
“I just hope our clients do not succumb to severe illness or death before we can procure their release,” said Matt Adams, legal director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.
Bill banning texting while driving heads to Idaho governor
BOISE — Legislation banning texting while driving but allowing hands-free uses such as talking or using the navigation function of an electronic mobile device headed to the governor on Thursday.
The Senate voted 24-7 to approve the legislation backers say will save lives. Opponents said individuals should be left to decide how they want to use such devices while driving.
The legislation permits one-touch operations of devices for such things as answering or ending a call. There’s also an exception in the legislation for agriculture workers when using mobile devices while driving. Emergency responders are also exempt as are individuals making an emergency call.
A first-time infraction could result in a fine of $75.
The measure passed the House 49-21.
Idaho lieutenant governor leaves Statehouse to return home
BOISE — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has left the Statehouse and returned to Idaho Falls, leaving Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill to preside over the Senate and finish out the legislative session.
McGeachin, a Republican and the first woman elected to Idaho’s second-highest statewide office, stopped presiding over the Senate Wednesday.
She told the Associated Press on Tuesday she was deeply concerned about not being present to help her adult children grappling with decisions involving their restaurant and other businesses in eastern Idaho that are being affected by the coronavirus.
“It’s easier to make decisions as a family, that’s why I want to go home,” she said, adding she had elderly parents and worried about them.
In Idaho, the lieutenant governor is considered a part-time position. The office holder presides over the Senate, but only votes if there is a tie.
Democratic Sens. Maryanne Jordan and David Nelson left the Senate earlier this week, citing safety concerns about the virus. Republican Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder has said he won’t condemn or criticize anyone for choosing to leave the Senate due to coronavirus concerns.
California man gets life sentence in Boise rape case
BOISE — A California man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison in connection with a Boise rape six years ago.
Reginald Burley, 58, was found guilty of one count of felony rape by a jury in January. Prosecutors said Burley attacked a woman at her Boise home in 2014, but the victim was able to escape after the attack and notify police. Burley was arrested the following year in California, where he faced a charge of kidnapping someone younger than the age of 14.
He pleaded guilty in the California case and after his sentencing there was extradited to Idaho.
On Tuesday, Idaho District Judge Patrick Miller sentenced Burley to life in prison but said he would be eligible for parole after serving at least 30 years.
“You present an extreme danger not only to reoffend but to reoffend in a particularly aggravated and serious way,” Miller said during the sentencing. “I find the likelihood that you would ever be able to return to the community safely as very low.”