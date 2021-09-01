Children’s hospital confirms first COVID-19 death
SEATTLE — Seattle Children’s Hospital has confirmed its first patient death from COVID-19.
The announcement Tuesday comes as hospital leaders throughout the state warn of growing numbers of infections in children, The Seattle Times reported.
Dr. John McGuire, chief of Seattle Children’s division of pediatrics critical care medicine, said in a statement that the patient died last week, “despite the extraordinary efforts of the care team. This hits all of us close to home, and the patient and family are in the thoughts and hearts of the Seattle Children’s community.”
He didn’t provide the child’s age or date of death.
Dr. Dave Carlson, chief physician officer at MultiCare Health System, which provides care for the greater Pierce County area and Spokane, said during a Monday news conference that as of Monday, MultiCare’s pediatric hospital was treating five children with COVID-19, including one in its neonatal unit, Carlson said.
“Our numbers aren’t massive right now, but I am very worried that that could shift if you look at some of the experiences of the children’s hospitals in other states,” he said.
Three shot near Idaho Falls; police search for two persons of interest
IDAHO FALLS — Police in eastern Idaho are searching for two persons of interest after an Idaho Falls shooting left three people injured.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for 32-year-old Marvin Charles Lee McDonald and 22-year-old Hailey Denise Terrisse, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.
Around noon Sunday, deputies were dispatched after hearing reports of gunshots near the 1200 block of North Moonstone Drive east of Idaho Falls, according to the sheriff’s office. When they arrived, deputies found three people with gunshot wounds who were all rushed to the hospital via ambulance. As of Monday, the conditions of the three were unknown.
Sunday evening, the sheriff’s office published the names and photos of McDonald and Terrisse, labeling them persons of interest in the case.
Jury acquits ex-deputy of child rape
EVERETT — A jury has acquitted an ex-Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy who was charged with third-degree rape of a child.
Anthony Zayas, 27, cried and hugged his defense attorney as he heard the verdict read Monday in Snohomish County Superior Court, the Daily Herald reported.
Zayas was employed as a Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy from 2019-21.
On June 20, 2020, charging papers say he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl he met through the dating application Tinder. The girl used a fake name on her dating profile and wrote that she was 19, documents said. She told police he gave her alcohol after picking her up in a park in Mount Vernon, documents said.
He testified that he believed the girl was older than 18.
Deputy prosecutor Jarett Goodkin argued that under the law, Zayas had a responsibility to verify the girl’s age. “Isn’t really what this law is about — is to protect children just like her?” he asked.
Zayas no longer works in law enforcement.
Hanford orders new COVID-19 requirements for 11,000 workers
RICHLAND — Hanford nuclear reservation workers who do not provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to be tested at least weekly to be allowed on site.
The policy announced Monday will cover about 11,000 Department of Energy, contractor and subcontractor workers, The Tri-City Herald reported.
Many workers could be required to comply by mid-September.
Also under the new policy, visitors with business there must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from the prior three days to enter any Department of Energy building.
The requirements for Hanford workers follow a late July announcement by President Joe Biden that all workers for the federal government and its contractors must be vaccinated or be tested one to two times a week.
Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin counties, said earlier this month that substantial numbers of cases could be expected among the large Hanford workforce, given the high number of COVID-19 cases throughout the Tri-Cities area.
Masks mandated at Washington State Fair
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Visitors to the Washington State Fair will be required to wear masks at all times as Pierce County works to stem “unprecedented levels” of COVID-19.
Dr. Anthony L-T Chen, health director for Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, announced a health order Tuesday making the mask requirement a condition of the fair’s operation, KING-TV reported.
The Washington State Fair — the largest fair in the Pacific Northwest — happens at the Puyallup Fairgrounds from Sept. 3-26.
Masks must be worn indoors and outdoors at all times regardless of vaccination status, according to the order. Exceptions include when eating or drinking, when it is essential to communicating with a person who is deaf or hard of hearing and when it’s necessary to confirm someone’s identity.
Report: Cops failure to make reforms contributed to shooting
SEATTLE — A new report says the King County Sheriff’s Office’s failure to adopt reforms after the shooting of a teenager directly contributed to deputies needlessly escalating a confrontation with an man in Black Diamond two years later.
The document says that failure cost the man his life and one of the detectives his job, The Seattle Times reported.
The civilian-run Office of Law Enforcement Oversight review of the 2019 shooting death of Anthony “Tony” Chilcott, presented Tuesday to the Metropolitan King County Council’s Law and Justice Committee, is sharply critical of the sheriff’s internal review of the shooting and failure to recognize themes that have been present in other shootings.
The report lays out bad decisions by the detectives and policy and training failures or weaknesses within the sheriff’s office that oversight group concluded contributed to an unnecessary fatal outcome.
The report contains 23 recommendations for sheriff’s policy and training modifications. Among other things, the recommendations would clarify for deputies when they should risk taking law-enforcement action and especially when in civilian clothes how they should identify themselves if they do.
In a written response, Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht contested or disagreed with some of the OLEO recommendations, but added that the office “is in general alignment with your assessment of the incident.”
Parents say child injured at S. Idaho school, file lawsuit
TWIN FALLS — The parents of a former south-central Idaho middle school student have filed a lawsuit against the school district contending a teacher instructed other children to wrap their child tightly in a sheet and push her down concrete stairs while the teacher recorded video on his cellphone.
The complaint filed earlier this month by Shane and Barbara Schaeffer against the Twin Falls School District and instructor Froylan Vargas seeks a jury trial to recover medical expenses as well as money for pain and suffering from injuries that included a traumatic brain injury, scalp laceration and right knee injury.
The school district denies any wrongdoing and has asked that the lawsuit be dismissed. It says others not under its control may have been guilty of careless misconduct at South Hills Middle School.
Brian Hilverda, a Twin Falls-based attorney representing the parents, told the Times-News that the students were participating in a class assignment in November when they reenacted events from literature or history. He said he’s not sure what event was being reenacted.
Hilverda said the students were reluctant to do the assignment, but did so at Vargas’ urging.