Eco-activist pleads guilty to slaughterhouse arson
PORTLAND — A Seattle man has pleaded guilty to federal arson charges involving a fire that destroyed an Oregon horse slaughterhouse more than two decades ago.
Joseph Dibee, 54, pleaded guilty Thursday in Portland to federal arson and conspiracy to commit arson charges for his role in the fire that destroyed Cavel West, a slaughterhouse that processed and sold horse meat in Europe, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Dibee also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson in California for his role in a 2001 fire that burned a pole barn at a Bureau of Land Management wild horse facility near Litchfield.
Prosecutors said in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Dibee joined about a dozen animal rights and environmental activists in setting fires around the West.
In 2006, a grand jury in Oregon indicted Dibee and several others in connection with the Cavel West arson. Dibee fled first to Syria and later to Russia.
He was arrested by Cuban authorities in August 2018 while traveling from South America back to Russia. The FBI flew Dibee to Portland, where he was arraigned and held in custody. Since 2021, Dibee has been in home confinement in Seattle, where he cared for his elderly father.
Dibee has long contested the government’s characterization of his actions as domestic terrorism.
Dibee will be sentenced in late July. As part of a plea agreement, the Justice Department dropped arson charges against Dibee in Washington state. He has also agreed to pay restitution, with the dollar amount to be determined at sentencing.
The U.S. Justice Department is recommending Dibee serve 87 months in prison. He is expected to ask for a lighter sentence.
Employee, customer die in fire at small town Montana casino
BRIDGER, Mont. — Two people died in a casino fire in a small town in south-central Montana, Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said Thursday.
Marla Murray, 71, and John Ahles, 33, died Wednesday morning in the fire at Honest Tom’s Saloon and Casino in Bridger, McQuillan said.
Murray was a casino employee and Ahles was a customer, McQuillan said. Both are from Bridger, which is southwest of Billings.
The fire was reported at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Fire crews were not able to enter the building because of heavy smoke, Bridger Fire Chief Mike Buechler told The Billings Gazette.
The fire was under control in about 30 minutes, but the building was a total loss due to smoke damage, McQuillan said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but arson is not suspected, the sheriff said. Murray and Ahles were the only two people in the casino at the time of the fire, McQuillan said. Autopsies are planned.
Tacoma police arrest robbery suspect minutes after bank holdup
TACOMA — Minutes after a bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon in the Stadium District here, surveillance video from the holdup helped officers identify and arrest a suspect about half a mile away.
The 22-year-old man was booked into Pierce County Jail for investigation of first-degree robbery and on an unrelated arrest warrant.
Tacoma Police Department officers responded about 1:36 p.m. to the 600 block of 1st Street. The first officer to arrive spoke with witnesses and learned the robber was a man wearing a green jacket and camouflage pants.
Police said the robber handed a bank teller a note demanding money and implied he had a weapon, according to a news release from TPD. The man received an undisclosed amount of cash and left.
The officer reviewed surveillance video and sent photos of the robber to patrol officers’ in-car computers. At 1:49 p.m., police saw a man who matched the photos in the 700 block of Tacoma Avenue, just southeast of Wright Park.
Police said the man was taken into custody without incident.
Man fatally shot in Chinatown International District early Wednesday
SEATTLE — Seattle police detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old in the Chinatown International District early Wednesday.
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Gibson Moore and determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.
Police were called to a report of a shooting at Fourth Avenue South and South Main Street at 12:28 a.m. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound.
Police and Seattle Fire Department medics attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.
Witnesses said the shooting followed an altercation among several people, according to a Seattle Police Department blotter post.
Homicide detectives and members of the Seattle Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit are investigating, police said.