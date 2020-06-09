Farm workers union sues Washington over virus housing rules
OLYMPIA — A farm workers union has sued two Washington state agencies over rules that would allow workers to sleep in close quarters on bunk beds during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The lawsuit filed last week by Familias Unidas por la Justicia seeks to repeal parts of rules adopted by the Department of Labor & Industries and the Department of Health, Tri-City Herald reported Sunday.
Temporary farm workers typically reside in dormitory-style housing with several hundred workers, the lawsuit said.
The state’s emergency heath rules that took effect May 18 allow workers who are not related to sleep on the upper and lower levels of bunk beds if farm operators assign them to groups of up to 15 who remain separate from other workers. The practice is referred to as group shelters or cohorts.
The union said the state regulations are “contrary to scientific evidence.”
“We will keep fighting until the agencies pass rules that actually protect farm workers from COVID-19,” said Ramon Torres, president of Familias Unidas por la Justicia.
Washington agricultural employers plan to bring about 30,000 farm workers from rural areas of Mexico under non-immigrant, temporary H-2A work visas.
Three grizzly bears captured after eating grain near Shelby
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A sow grizzly bear and two cubs were captured because they were coming near residences along the Rocky Mountain Front to eat spilled grain, Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said.
One of the young bears was lured into a culvert trap about 10 miles southwest of Shelby on Sunday, grizzly bear management specialist Wesley Sarmento told the Great Falls Tribune. The sow and the other cub were standing nearby and were tranquilized.
The sow had no previous conflicts with people so the family of bears was relocated to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, Sarmento said Monday.
Montana man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A southwestern Montana man pleaded guilty to charges that he struck and killed a 76-year-old man while driving drunk and then left the scene of the crash.
Michael Leo Moreno of Manhattan pleaded guilty Friday to vehicular homicide while under the influence for the October 2019 death of Truman Emmelkamp, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports. Emmelkamp, also from Manhattan, was out on an evening walk when he was struck and killed, the Montana Highway Patrol has said.
Under the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop an evidence tampering charge. Moreno could face up to 40 years in prison when District Judge John Brown sentences him July 15.
A co-defendant, Daniel Sifuentes, was sentenced last week to seven years with the Department of Corrections with four years suspended for helping Moreno hide the car and fabricating a story about the car being stolen at gunpoint to cover up their role in Emmelkamp’s death. Under such a sentence, the agency determines his placement, which would range from probation to prison.
Montana COVID cases increase, one county boosts restrictions
HELENA, Mont. — Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Montana between Saturday and Monday, increasing the state’s total count to 548, the state health department said.
The state reported one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday, five new cases on Sunday, and three new cases on Monday. Three were reported in Big Horn county, three in Gallatin county, two in Yellowstone County, and one in Stillwater County.
Big Horn County health officials announced a new order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 that is more restrictive than the state directive after the county reported its first death on Friday, bringing the state’s death count to 18.
Employees at all Big Horn County businesses must now have their temperature checked before starting work. People with temperatures of more than 100 degrees are not allowed to work.
Dine-in establishments in the county are now limited to 50 percent capacity, while establishments in other parts of the state are permitted to operate at 75 percent capacity. Big Horn restaurants, convenience stores, bars and lodging must require employees to wear cloth masks.
20 arrested in Portland; other protests peaceful
PORTLAND, Ore. — Demonstrators held two peaceful George Floyd protests in Portland but a third one that lasted until the early hours of Monday resulted in at least 20 arrests, with some demonstrators throwing objects at police, who fired tear gas and sponge-tipped projectiles.
Full beverage containers, glass bottles, hard-boiled eggs and rocks were thrown or fired at officers using sling-shots, police said in a statement Monday. A medic who was working with the officers was hit in the stomach with a rock.
The protest that turned violent happened at the Justice Center in downtown Portland. Police said at least 20 people were arrested. Other demonstrations Sunday took place at a bridge over the Willamette River and at Revolution Hall.