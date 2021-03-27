Police officer charged with harassment after bar altercation
BURLINGTON, Wash. — A Sauk-Suiattle tribal police officer has been charged with harassment with threats to kill after an altercation outside a Burlington bar where he is accused of threatened people with a loaded handgun.
The charge in Skagit County Superior Court includes a weapon enhancement, The Skagit Valley Herald reported.
Leventine Hall, 29, was arrested early Tuesday after bar employees called 911 to report a belligerent man in the parking lot with a gun, according to court documents.
According to witnesses, Hall had been drinking at the bar with others and as they were leaving, two men they had met started to get in a physical altercation, court documents said. Hall allegedly tried to get between them, and was knocked to the ground, documents said.
Hall then allegedly walked to a vehicle, pulled out a loaded handgun, cocked it and threatened the other two men, documents state.
Those two men left, but employees who had also come to break up the fight reported they had begun to seek cover fearing he would start firing, court documents said.
Burlington police officers located the vehicle Hall was riding in and arrested him.
He was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center, and released after posting $25,000 bail.
Another small earthquake rattles in Canadian waters southwest of Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck Thursday evening in Canadian waters near the southern tip of Victoria Island — the fourth small quake to rattle the area southwest of Whatcom County in two days.
The most recent quake struck at 8:53 p.m. Thursday, according to the USGS update.
The epicenter was located approximately 7.8 miles east southeast of Victoria, B.C., according to the USGS. That measures approximately 40 miles southwest of downtown Bellingham, according to GoogleMaps.
Preliminary measurements by the USGS showed the quake was located approximately 28 miles beneath the earth’s surface
No damage was reported, but six people — all near the southern end of Victoria Island, reported feeling the quake on the USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” web page as of Friday afternoon.
Police arrest two in Gresham motel shooting that injured four people
GRESHAM, Ore. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded four people at a Gresham motel last week, police said Friday.
Kevin Aguirre, 19, and Alexander Lewis, 30, both of Gresham, were taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder, burglary, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Aguirre was arrested Sunday, and Lewis was arrested Thursday, police said.
On March 18, police were called to the Golden Knight Motel around 3:20 a.m. officials said.
One person was found shot in a hotel room while others were wounded and found in a parking lot, said police spokesman Adam Baker. He said one victim walked away after being shot.
Aguirre was also injured by gunfire in the incident, police said Friday, but officials did not immediately respond about who shot Aguirre or the extent of his injuries.
Police previously said one victim was in critical condition after the shooting, and two required surgery. Police did not provide an update to their conditions Friday.
Two bodies found in charred car in remote Josephine County
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Deputies in Josephine County who were responding to a car fire found two unidentified bodies in the vehicle, authorities said.
The Daily Courier reported Friday that the car was in a remote, wooded area about seven miles south of Lake Selmac.
During an investigation into the blaze, two cars approached deputies at a staging area less than two miles from the scene.
One sheriff’s deputy fired their service weapon after one of the cars failed to stop and sped away. That vehicle has not been located.
11 people arrested in alleged money laundering at restaurants
ALBANY, Ore. — Eleven people have been arrested in connection with drug manufacturing and money laundering allegations at several restaurants.
Five search warrants were executed on March 17 at restaurants across Linn, Benton and Marion counties, the Albany Democrat-Herald reported.
Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement reported this week that the 11 people were charged with racketeering, money laundering, criminal conspiracy and other charges as the result of a long-running investigation. Some of the alleged crimes related to money laundering, law enforcement said, happened at local restaurants.
Albany Police Captain Jerry Drum said the department will not release the names of the restaurants.
Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement reported seizing cocaine, 1,900 marijuana plants, 40 pounds of marijuana, more than $373,000, firearms and several vehicles.