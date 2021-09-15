Police say girl was shot through door in Yakima after group knocked
YAKIMA — Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot through a door in Yakima by someone in a group of girls that approached her duplex.
Yakima Police Captain Jay Seely said police responded to the home at about 11 p.m. Saturday and found the teen with a gunshot wound to her chest, KIMA-TV reported.
She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment and has since been released, police said.
Detectives said the victim is a documented gang member, and they believe the suspects are as well. Police didn’t specify what gang affiliations they have.
Seely says part of the shooting was caught on a camera that shows about five teenage girls approaching the duplex, and knocking on the door. Someone shot through the door when the girl came to the door asking who’s there, he said.
Seely said someone knocking on a door and then shooting is a tactic police there haven’t seen before.
$3 million bail is set for alleged getaway driver in detective’s death
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A judge has set bail at $3 million for the suspected getaway driver in the killing of Clark County sheriff’s Detective Jeremy Brown in east Vancouver.
Abran Raya Leon, 28, appeared Tuesday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, The Columbian reported. He is scheduled to be arraigned later this month.
His brother, Guillermo Raya Leon, 26, is accused of shooting Brown on July 23 as Brown conducted surveillance in an unmarked Jeep SUV at an apartment complex.
Guillermo Raya Leon was arrested two days later in Salem, Ore., and pleaded not guilty last week to first-degree aggravated murder and possession of a stolen firearm.
Police from several agencies were surveilling the brothers and Abran Raya Leon’s wife, Misty Raya, on July 23, court records say.
Raya, 35, is accused of breaking into a Hazel Dell storage unit in June and stealing about 30 firearms and 20,000 to 30,000 rounds of ammunition. She has pleaded not guilty to burglary, identity theft and 32 counts of firearm theft.
Invasive Japanese beetles threaten Yakima Valley growers
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — Thousands of invasive Japanese beetles have been caught in the Lower Yakima Valley this summer and pose a threat to the agricultural industry.
Last year, traps across the state caught three beetles. This year, more than 23,500 have been captured since late June, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported. Most were found in the Grandview area but some have made it to Sunnyside, WSDA agricultural aide Nasario Gonzalez said.
“We have no idea where they just came from overnight,” Gonzalez said.
Amber Betts, spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Agriculture, said they have tracked the beetle’s activity since the 1980s and occasionally one would be found, mostly near a point of entry like an airport. But there is no explanation for the exponential growth in the past year.
A Grandview resident gave the department a picture from last year of the beetles swarming and destroying her roses. It prompted the department to dramatically expand its trapping efforts, Betts said. There are 1,900 traps statewide, most in Grandview.
Adult beetles will eat more than 300 types of plants, including foliage, roses, grapes and hops — “all the things that make money here,” Betts said. If the bugs were to gain a foothold in the area, it could be bad news for local growers, she said.