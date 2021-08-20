Portland firefighter denies kidnapping allegations
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland firefighter denies kidnapping a man last weekend and looks forward to proving his innocence, his lawyer said Wednesday.
Douglas Lee Bourland was arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court Wednesday on three counts of first-degree kidnapping, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
He was ordered to have no contact with his two co-defendants, as well as the man whom they are charged with forcing at gunpoint into a black Range Rover from outside a restaurant in downtown Portland.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the men are accused of abducting the man because they thought he burglarized the Oregon Hemp House, a marijuana business Bourland opened last year. Bourland’s girlfriend is listed as the owner and court records say she posted $75,000 of his $750,000 bond.
Bourland and his alleged accomplices took the victim to a marijuana farm in Estacada and left him in a storage unit, Deputy District Attorney Kate Molina said in the affidavit.
A driver for Uber called police and reported seeing a man later identified as Hong Dieu Lee holding a gun to force a man into the SUV, the affidavit said.
Police stopped the Range Rover and arrested Bourland, Lee, 42, and Edward Sherman Simmons, 24. Lee and Simmons also have posted bail.
Lee told detectives he and Bourland hatched the plan to teach the burglar a lesson, according to the affidavit. Police found the man Sunday after Lee told them the location, the affidavit said.
More evacuations issued for fire burning northwest of Naches
NACHES, Wash. — New “go now” and other evacuation notices were issued near a wildfire northwest of Naches.
Fire incident managers said on Thursday afternoon personnel went door to door telling people living along State Route 410 from the intersection of Highway 12 to Little Naches and Bumping Lake Road to evacuate immediately. Others in the area were told to be ready to leave.
The Schneider Springs Fire has doubled in size since Tuesday when it had burned more than 44 square miles. It had burned through more than 88 square miles as of Thursday morning, according to fire officials.
The blaze was started by lightning on Aug. 4 about 18 miles northwest of Naches. It has been burning in heavy timber, standing dead trees, and very steep terrain, making it difficult for ground resources to access. Dry weather with gusty winds continue and firefighters planned to defend structures in the Bumping Lake, Goose Prairie and Highway 410 corridor.
A Red Cross shelter has been opened at Summit View Church of Christ in Yakima.
Bellevue man pleads guilty to Netflix insider trading
SEATTLE — A 50-year-old Bellevue, Wash., man who made more than $1.5 million by using inside information to trade in Netflix securities has pleaded guilty in federal court.
Junwoo Chon is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 3, said Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman.
“Insider trading is not a victimless crime,” Gorman said in a news release. “When someone on one side of the trade has non-public information, they have an advantage over the person on the other side — the person who ultimately loses money on their securities trade. The integrity of our financial markets demands a fair and level playing field.”
Junwoo Chon is one of four men charged in a scheme involving two former Netflix software engineers who illegally provided proprietary subscriber data in advance of Netflix’s earnings announcements.