Archdiocese of Seattle settles two sex abuse claims for $375,000
SEATTLE — The Archdiocese of Seattle said Thursday it will pay $375,000 to settle two separate claims of sexual abuse in the 1970s and 1980s.
The Roman Catholic archdiocese said in a news release that it settled a case involving allegations of childhood sexual abuse in the early to mid-1970s by David Pearson, a volunteer at St. Joseph Parish in Issaquah. Pearson has died.
The archdiocese also said it settled a case involving an allegation of sexual abuse by Father Paul Conn in about 1987 when he served at Queen of Angels Parish in Port Angeles.
Conn served as a parochial vicar at Queen of Angels from 1985 until 1988, the news release said. In 1988, the archdiocese said it learned of sexual abuse allegations and passed the report to police. Conn later pleaded guilty to six counts of indecent liberties, and served time in prison. From the time of his arrest, he was not allowed to serve as a priest, the archdiocese said.
Conn was identified on the archdiocese’s list of about 80 clergy who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing minors when the list was first published in 2016.
COVID-19 again leading cause of work-related deaths in Washington
OLYMPIA — State officials said this week that COVID-19 was responsible for about one quarter of the 106 work-related deaths reported in Washington in 2021.
The numbers from the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries show coronavirus was the leading cause of work-related deaths for the second year in a row, The Seattle Times reported.
In 2021, 26 people died after contracting the coronavirus while in a workplace, which increased from 24 people in 2020.
In 2021, there were also: 22 construction-related deaths; 16 transportation and warehousing-related deaths; 14 public safety-related deaths; 11 agriculture-related deaths; and 10 worker deaths from falls.
The number of total workplace deaths declined from 119 deaths in 2020.
The workers who died were health care workers, corrections officers, mechanics, orchard workers and police officers and ranged in age from 19 to 84, according to Labor & Industries.
Seattle man sentenced to 7 years for selling fentanyl
SEATTLE — A Seattle man was sentenced to seven years in prison for repeatedly selling large amounts of fentanyl while out on bail on a drug charge.
Ricky Chavez Hernandez must also serve three years of supervision after serving his prison term under the sentencing imposed Wednesday by U.S. District Judge John Coughenour, prosecutors said.
Hernandez sold a quarter pound of powder fentanyl for $8,500 to someone working with law enforcement in April 2021, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a press release. An analysis of the fentanyl he sold found animal tranquilizer, Brown said. He sold two more times before his arrest, Brown said.
Hernandez was out on bail for charges related to drug trafficking crimes from King County Superior Court at the time of the sales.
Prosecutors said fentanyl is deadly, not only for drug users but for others who can be inadvertently exposed. Hernandez “was mixing pure powdered fentanyl with various other substances at his house where his mother, girlfriend, and infant daughter lived.
Mixing drugs with the lethality of fentanyl, which can kill through air exposure alone, is dangerous enough. Doing so with an infant in the house indicates exceptional recklessness regarding the health risks to others,” prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memo.
Wildlife officials warn of invasive frogs in Washington
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — An invasive species is consuming and competing with native species in western Washington, including salmon.
Scientists have spotted African clawed frogs in Issaquah, Lacey and Bothell, KING5 reported. The frogs were initially brought into the United States to be used in pregnancy tests and later became pets, said state wildlife scientist Max Lambert.
Although Washington made it illegal to own them, some still do. Some who have decided not to keep the frogs, and released them into ponds and streams. As officials began looking into the issue, they discovered hundreds of frogs.
“These are considered one of the worst invasive species on earth,” Lambert said. “They’ll eat a lot of native insects, which are good forage food for our fishes and our amphibians, they will eat tadpoles of our native salamanders, and they’ll eat fish. We looked at some of their stomach contents — and they’re full of baby fish.”
People working to restore salmon populations fear the frogs will infringe on that progress.
Since Trout Unlimited began trapping in January, the organization has caught about 300 frogs, Rebecca Lavier said. Around half of those have been found in the past few weeks. They believe it’s just a fraction of the population.