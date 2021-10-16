Seattle schools suspending over 100 bus routes
SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools is suspending 142 school bus routes beginning Monday.
District officials said the cuts are necessary because of a national bus driver shortage and because some drivers are choosing not to follow the state-mandated COVID-19 vaccine rules for public employees, The Seattle Times reported.
District spokesman Tim Robinson said out of the 18,000 students who are eligible for bus rides, about 6,740 could be affected by the bus route cuts.
The 142 bus routes being suspended will not affect students in special education classes, students with individualized education programs or 504 plans that include public transportation services, students experiencing homelessness and foster students.
Schools at interim sites or those that serve “high proportions of historically underserved students” also won’t be affected, an email sent to parents Friday said.
The district doesn’t know how many students will be affected by route shortages because the number of students who ride the bus fluctuates every day, Robinson said. There are 18,000 students in the district who are eligible for transportation services and it’s estimated about half ride the bus.
Alleged leader of drug trafficking ring pleads not guilty to charges
LONGVIEW, Wash. — A Longview, Wash., man has pleaded not guilty to charges of leading and profiting from organized crime.
Efrein Velarde Pelayo, 33, is accused of sending a runner to sell heroin and methamphetamines to a police informant last winter. The Daily News reported he also pleaded not guilty to three felony drug charges and first-degree criminal impersonation.
When he was arrested Oct. 5, Pelayo allegedly gave officers an alias and showed them a Florida ID card with his photo and the name Luis Perez Pagan.
Pelayo posted his $50,000 bail three days after his arrest, according to court records.
The probable cause statement for the case says Pelayo sent a person to sell heroin or methamphetamines to a police informant three times in January in Longview.
The Longview Police Department Street Crimes Unit said they observed each transaction.
According to police, the informant told them they were previously a dealer for Pelayo’s “local drug trafficking organization.” The police also said Pelayo “has been named as a large drug supplier in other investigations that involved the arrest of other low- or mid-level dealers in the greater Cowlitz County area.”
His trial is scheduled for late December.
Family of man shot by deputy settles lawsuit for $3.5 million
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — The estate of a man fatally wounded in Port Orchard by a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy after a car chase has settled a federal excessive force lawsuit for $3.5 million.
Brent Lee Heath, 35, died in 2018, a year after Deputy Carl Shanks shot him in the head at the end of a 2017 police chase that lasted 12 miles, the Kitsap Sun reported.
No weapons were found in the vehicle and a woman in the car told investigators it appeared Heath was preparing to surrender. A lawyer said Thursday that Heath did not pose a threat to Shanks.
Attorney Anthony Otto announced the $3.5 million settlement Thursday.
The chase started when a deputy tried to pull over Heath for driving with expired tabs.
Though Heath did not have a gun, 911 dispatchers relayed information to deputies during the chase that a person associated with the car had a warrant for an unlawful possession of a firearm.
“Turned out not to be the guy,” Shanks told investigators. “Our guy (Heath) had a different warrant, but that was in everybody’s head I think when we were chasing is that this guy ... maybe a gun guy.”
Sgt. Darren Moss Jr., a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department, did not respond to a message left Thursday on his voicemail.
Missoula man pleads no contest to shooting wife in shoulder
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man has entered no contest pleas to charges that he shot his wife in the shoulder and then tried to get her to lie about what happened.
Sean A. Shriner, 42, entered his pleas Thursday to charges of attempted deliberate homicide and tampering with witnesses, the Missoulian reported.
Under such a plea, Shriner does not acknowledge guilt but accepts the punishment of a guilty plea.
Shriner shot his wife in the shoulder during an argument on July 24, 2020, prosecutors said. However, she first told police that her husband had been drinking and thought he saw someone peeking in the window of their house, causing him to fire shots.
The next day, the woman said she lied because she feared her husband would get out of jail and kill her, prosecutors said. She reported a history of domestic violence by Shriner, prosecutors said during Shriner’s initial court appearance.
Under the plea agreement, the state will recommend Shriner be sentenced to 40 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Dec. 10.