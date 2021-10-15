Police: Officers fatally shoot man after Idaho car chase
McAMMON, Idaho — Authorities say a man who fired shots on law enforcement and led police from several agencies on a lengthy, high-speed pursuit was killed by officers in McCammon, Idaho.
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when deputies were called to assist in a chase that started in Caribou County involving a small white pickup truck. Bannock County deputies were told the male driver had already fired several shots at law enforcement officers.
The Idaho State Journal reported deputies from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police troopers and Soda Springs Police officers also participated in the pursuit westbound on Highway 30 through Lava Hot Springs.
Authorities deployed spike strips to puncture the tires of the suspect’s truck, but authorities say he continued to flee. The vehicle stopped on Highway 30 near the McCammon Interstate 15 exit, police said.
According to a news release, officers fired shots at the suspect after he made a “lethal threat.” The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No officers were injured.
The Southeastern Idaho Critical Incident Team is investigating.
Washington ferries to slash service because of staffing issues
SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries is slashing its scheduled service starting this weekend because of chronic staff shortages that have impacted the boat service, a condition that some workers who haven’t been vaccinated warned will only get worse.
In a written statement, the ferry service said the cutbacks, which will begin this weekend and are expected to be temporary, are being implemented to “provide more predictable and reliable travel,” KOMO-TV reported.
Last Friday, upwards of 150 ferry sailings were canceled and that number rose to roughly 170 on Saturday. With the state’s vaccine mandate taking effect this Monday, about 200 Washington ferry employees have yet to submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination.
In addition to staffing challenges, the ferry agency said other factors that led to the service reductions include an aging workforce; COVID-19 cases; and quarantines imposed by those who come into contact with a possibly infected person.
“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve worked hard to maintain reliable service, completing the vast majority of sailings,” Patty Rubstello, head of Washington Ferries, said in the statement. “However, to better reflect the service we can currently provide and to minimize last-minute cancelations due to a lack of crew, we made this difficult decision to adjust our schedules.”
City of Seattle pays $515,000 settlement in police shooting
SEATTLE — The city of Seattle has agreed to pay $515,000 to settle a civil-rights lawsuit filed by the estate of Iosia Faletogo, who was shot and killed by police after a foot chase across Aurora Avenue North on New Year’s Eve 2018.
Faletogo’s last words, caught on police body cameras — “Nope, not reaching!” — became a rallying cry for protesters against police racism and violence in the weeks after the killing, the Seattle Times reported.
The department’s civilian-run Office of Police Accountability found the officers’ actions justified. Graphic body-camera video appeared to show Faletogo had dropped a handgun in a struggle with officers and was unarmed just before the fatal shot was fired.
The video showed Faletogo on his hands and knees saying, “Nope, not reaching,” referring to the handgun that was on the ground.
The settlement approved Wednesday would divide the money between the estate’s attorneys and Faletogo’s two minor children.
Nate Bingham, a Seattle attorney representing Faletogo’s estate, said the family and Faletogo’s mother, Lisa Elisara, would not have any immediate comment.
A message sent Wednesday seeking comment from the Seattle City Attorney’s Office, which defended the city in the lawsuit, was not immediately returned.
Corrections workers 50 percent vaccinated as mandate deadline nears
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials said on Wednesday that around 50 percent of the roughly 4,500 employees at the Oregon Department of Corrections are vaccinated against COVID-19.
The DOC has approved exemptions for nearly 16 percent of its workforce, or 713 employees, which corrections officials said were mostly for religions reasons, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
The reported vaccination rate comes just before an executive order signed by Gov. Kate Brown goes into place Oct. 18, which requires some state employees to either be fully vaccinated, request an exemption, or risk losing employment.
Correctional officers were among the earliest groups in the state to get access to COVID-19 vaccines because they work in settings where the coronavirus can spread easily.