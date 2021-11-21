Officer and man he shot to death in North Bend identified
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Snoqualmie/North Bend police officer who shot to death a 33-year-old man Tuesday night in a North Bend park joined the Eastside police department five months ago after serving as a police officer in eastern Washington, police said.
The Independent Force Investigation Team – King County said officer James Acquire fatally shot Cody Rebischke, The Seattle Times reported.
The team comprises 13 law enforcement agencies and is responsible for investigating the shooting.
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified Rebischke. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide, which means another person was responsible for his death.
Acquire joined the Snoqualmie/North Bend Police Department in June after working as a police officer in Clarkston from February 2018 to May 2021, the news release from the investigating team said.
Around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was doing a check of Torguson Park and a fight broke out when the officer asked a man to leave because the park was closed, police said at the time. Rebischke was shot after police said he tried to grab the officer’s firearm, according to initial reports. He died at the scene.
Kitsap judge to oversee case against Pierce County Sheriff
TACOMA — Kitsap County District Court Judge Jeffrey Jahns will oversee the criminal case against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer, who is charged with two misdemeanors over his confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier.
Earlier this month, the Kitsap County Commissioners approved the request from Presiding Pierce County District Court Judge Jeanette Lineberry for Jahns to handle the case, The Kitsap Sun reported.
Jahns was previously a criminal defense attorney and a prosecutor and has been a judge for the past 12 years.
“I think it is a big deal that he’s been selected because he’s one of the most talented individuals I know in his field,” said Kitsap County Commissioner and lawyer Ed Wolfe.
Troyer faces one count of false reporting and one count of making a false statement to a civil servant for claiming to an emergency dispatcher that the carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, had threatened to kill him. The charges were filed in Pierce County District Court by Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
Troyer has denied any wrongdoing in the case.
Troyer is a 35-year veteran of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, and served for years as the agency’s public face and media spokesperson before being elected sheriff in November 2020.
NASA seeks ideas for building a nuclear reactor on the moon
BOISE — If anyone has a good idea on how to build a nuclear fission power plant on the moon, the U.S. government wants to hear about it.
NASA and the nation’s top federal nuclear research lab on Friday put out a request for proposals for a fission surface power system.
NASA is collaborating with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory to establish a sun-independent power source for missions to the moon by the end of the decade.
If successful, the next objective would be Mars.
Submitted plans for the fission surface power system should include a uranium-fueled reactor core, a system to convert the nuclear power into usable energy, a thermal management system to keep the reactor cool, and a distribution system providing no less than 40 kilowatts of continuous electric power for 10 years in the lunar environment.
Additionally, when launched from Earth to the moon, it should fit inside a 12-foot diameter cylinder that’s 18 feet long. It should not weigh more than 13,200 pounds.
The proposal requests are for an initial system design and must be submitted by Feb. 19.