Washington State Patrol: Man arrested for throwing rocks on I-5
SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol says a man has been arrested in connection with at least four incidents in which concrete rocks were hurled at passing vehicles traveling in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 during the overnight hours.
KOMO reported the man was being held at the King County Jail, where he is facing charges of second-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief.
According to the patrol, troopers were called to I-5 southbound near Federal Way, Wash., shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday.
When the trooper arrived, he saw a man walking southbound on the other side of the concrete barrier. The trooper saw several chunks of concrete nearby that appeared to have been broken off from the barrier, the patrol said.
There were at least four victims who told patrol troopers that their vehicles had been struck by chunks of concrete while they were driving on I-5.
One of the drivers suffered minor injuries when a rock slammed through his window before hitting him on the shoulder.
The patrol said they could not connect the man who was arrested to the other incidents of motorists being targeted by rocks and other debris that have been reported in the downtown Seattle area. In those incidents, several drivers have been targeted and some motorists have been injured.
Investigation after former church in Battle Ground destroyed by blaze
BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — Authorities say fireworks could be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a former church and the house next door in Battle Ground, Washington.
The Columbian reported that Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue was dispatched around 2:24 a.m. Monday to the old Cherry Grove Church after a neighbor called to report he’d heard an explosion.
When crews arrived, they found flames in the steeple and attic of the church, according to Fire Chief John Nohr. Crews couldn’t get onto the property or inside the church to extinguish the flames because of heavy clutter in the surrounding yard, including hundreds of mannequins.
The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office recovered video that appears to show someone driving up to the old church, parking and then shooting something flammable at the building, potentially fireworks.
The fire marshal’s office is investigating.
Oregon requiring ranchers to vaccinate mink against COVID
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture has filed a temporary emergency rule requiring all mink ranchers to vaccinate their animals against COVID-19.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that state Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said officials are looking to stop the virus from mutating in mink and being passed back to humans.
“ODA is taking the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection in captive mink, as well as reduce the risk of potential mutation of the virus and the potential for virus transmission back to humans,” Scholz said in a statement.
The state has given ranchers until the end of August to vaccinate.
A 2020 report by the Fur Commission USA counts 11 permitted mink farms in Oregon with an estimated 438,327 animals. That makes Oregon the fourth-largest pelt-producing state behind Wisconsin, Utah and Idaho. Eight of Oregon’s mink farms are in Marion County, with two in Clatsop County and one in Linn County.
Washington state couple dies in western Montana plane crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — A couple from Washington state have died in the crash of a single-engine airplane in western Montana, officials said.
The airplane crashed Thursday afternoon about nine miles southwest of the Missoula airport, shortly after takeoff, Jennifer Gabris, spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, told the Missoulian.
The crash killed Brian J. Makar, 42, and his wife, Carrie R. Makar, 43, of Burien, Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott said.
Federal Aviation Administration records say the airplane involved was a four-seat Cessna 172.
Portland apartment complex fire kills 2
PORTLAND — Authorities say two people died a fire at an apartment complex in here.
Firefighters arrived to find two apartment buildings on fire in northeastern Portland around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, KOIN-TV reported.
The cause of the blaze in northeast Portland was being investigated.
“The magnitude of this fire moved so quick that people had little time to escape and many did not,” said Fire Chief Sara Boone.”
She said there were power lines coming down while crews worked to extinguish the flames and at the peak, there were about 120 fire personnel at the scene.
Boone said the apartment complex did not have a sprinkler system. She said it was an older complex and that older complexes often do not have as many exits as newer complexes.