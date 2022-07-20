Oregon man to serve minimum of 50 years for killing his grandparents
EUGENE, Ore. — A judge has sentenced a 27-year-old man to at least 50 years in prison for the murder of his grandparents in Eugene.
Nicholas Borden-Cortez was sentenced last week in Lane County for two counts of first-degree murder, The Register-Guard reported.
Borden-Cortez pleaded guilty in June to the May 6, 2021, murder of 85-year-old Nancy Loucks-Morris and 87-year-old Gerald Morris.
As part of his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped two charges of second-degree abuse of a corpse and a charge of attempting to elude a police officer, as well as a separate but related case with two charges of unlawful firearm use.
Judge acquits Patriot Prayer founder and one other in riot trial
PORTLAND — A judge in Oregon granted a motion Tuesday to acquit far-right Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson and associate Russell Schultz on felony riot charges.
Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Souede said no reasonable jury could find their behavior at a 2019 street confrontation “threatened an imminent breach of the peace,” Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
“Oregon’s law clearly does not permit such an outcome,” Souede said, rebuking the district attorney’s office for pursuing a jury trial on the evidence presented.
Schultz, Gibson and their associate Mackenzie Lewis each faced a riot charge for their roles in political violence in May 2019 at the now-closed Northeast Portland bar Cider Riot.
Lewis’ attorney also sought a motion for acquittal, but Souede denied that effort.
After the prosecution rested, defense attorney Brian Schmonsees said the state had presented no evidence that Schultz had participated in any violent activity. Schmonsees argued the video evidence showed Schultz standing on the periphery as those with the far-right and anti-fascists exchanged fist jabs and threw things, and later video showed him telling people in his group that it was time to leave.
In videos presented by the prosecution, Gibson taunts anti-fascists on the bar patio and tells them to “do something.” After someone in the crowd spits on Gibson, he wipes the spit onto a bar patron.
Three killed, including a toddler, in reservation shooting in Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. — Three people — including an 18-month old child — have been killed in a shooting on Montana’s Blackfeet Indian Reservation, authorities said Monday.
The shooting occurred at abut 10 p.m. Sunday in the community of East Glacier, just outside Glacier National Park, FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said. The other two people killed were adult males.
Two women were flown to a hospital for treatment and at least one of them had been shot, she said.
There was no further threat to public safety and no search was underway for any suspects, Barker said. She declined to release further information citing an ongoing investigation.
The reservation in northwest Montana is home to the 17,000-person Blackfeet Nation. It borders Glacier park to the west and Canada to the north.
School superintendent to resign after accusations of creating toxic work environment
MONROE, Wash. — A school district superintendent northeast of Seattle will resign and receive nearly $400,000 after an investigation showed employee claims of his behavior creating a toxic work environment were mostly credible.
Under a settlement agreement announced last week, Monroe School District Superintendent Justin Blasko agreed to resign July 31 and that he won’t sue or seek a job with the district ever again, The Daily Herald reported.
Blasko was put on paid leave in December as the district investigated employee claims of his inappropriate language, bullying and sexist outbursts. Some called him “volatile and unpredictable,” not receptive to feedback and said he led through fear and intimidation. Investigators found most of the allegations credible.
In response to the report, Blasko apologized to people hurt by his actions.
Damage ‘substantial’ at Idaho Youth Ranch facility after fire; cause unknown
BOISE — The cause of a fire that destroyed an Idaho Youth Ranch store and a bevy of donations on Monday afternoon is still under investigation by the Boise Fire Department.
The fire, which was reported at 1:46 p.m., resulted in no injuries to the 50 or so people who were present when it ignited. Three Boise firefighters were hurt battling the blaze, according to a Tuesday news release. All three have been treated and released.
Jeff Myers, Idaho Youth Ranch vice president of marketing and communications, said it is too early to determine the full extent of the damage at the facility, but he called it “substantial.” Myers said that both the outlet store and all of its contents were destroyed, and that they are still assessing damage to the main warehouse and the e-commerce area.
Sixteen fire engines, three ladder trucks, five command officers, one rehab unit, fire investigators, Ada County Paramedics and the Boise Police Department responded to the fire, according to the release.