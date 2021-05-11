Gov. Inslee signs bill requiring ‘just cause’ before any evictions
OLYMPIA — Landlords will be required to provide a valid reason for ending certain leases with tenants, under a measure signed into law Monday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
Previously, landlords were allowed to end month-to-month leases with 20 days’ notice, without providing a reason. Under the measure that passed the Legislature last month, landlords can now end leases for reasons like failure to pay rent, unlawful activity and nuisance issues, as well as cases in which a landlord intends to sell or move into a rental.
Landlords can still end a tenancy at the end of an initial lease without cause if the initial rental term is between six months and one year and the tenant is given 60 days written notice.
Under the new law, landlords who remove tenants in violation of the rules may be subject to a penalty of as much as three months’ rent plus attorney fees and costs.
Also Monday, Inslee signed a measure that adds a $100 surcharge on certain record documents to pay for various housing services. The measure also creates the Eviction Prevention Rental Assistance Program in the state’s Department of Commerce
Missing 71-year-old hiker found alive in the Columbia River Gorge
Search and rescue crews have found a 71-year-old hiker reported missing in the Columbia River Gorge alive, officials said Monday morning.
The hiker, identified as Joseph Dean, had been expected to return on Saturday. KGW reports that Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Search and Rescue teams had been looking near the Horsetail Falls trail system.
Dean was evaluated by paramedics and reunited with his family. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Officials said he sent his wife a text message Saturday saying that he was lost somewhere on the Rock of the Ages Trail.
The Rock of Ages Trail is popular, but currently it is an unmaintained trail that has been closed since the Eagle Creek fire in 2017. It is rated as a “difficult” hike because of its steep, rocky terrain.
Sixteen search-and-rescue volunteers went out looking for Dean at around 11 p.m. Saturday. More help was requested overnight, and on Sunday the search party expanded. Approximately 65 members from various organizations searched for Dean on Sunday.
Man dies after a train hits his pickup truck in Big Horn County
BILLINGS, Mont. — A 70-year-old man died when his pickup truck was struck by an eastbound freight train in Big Horn County, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
The collision happened at 6:42 p.m. Sunday at a crossing southwest of Hardin. No one else was injured.
The man’s name has not been released. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the patrol said.
Trooper Joshua French’s report said the gravel road was dry and that drugs, alcohol and speed were not suspected factors in the crash, The Billings Gazette reported.
2 men fatally shot in Tacoma parking lot
TACOMA — Two men died early Sunday in a shooting in Tacoma, according to police.
Police responded to reports of a shooting around 4:15 a.m. and found the men with gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 7600 block of South Tacoma Way, Tacoma Police spokesperson Officer Shelbie Boyd said.
Information about the men’s ages and relationship has not been released, The Seattle Times reported.
Police have not made any arrests or released suspect information, Boyd said. Detectives remained at the scene Sunday afternoon, she said.
Police and fire department personnel attempted to provide aid, but the two men were pronounced dead at the scene, Boyd said.
UO, Western Oregon to require students to get COVID-19 vaccine shots
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon and Western Oregon University say students this fall will be required to get COVID-19 vaccines, joining other colleges in the Northwest that have made the same announcement.
“The requirement will help us to reach the highest level of protection possible, reduce infections and protect the health and safety of our university community and the communities we serve. Individuals will be able to request exemptions for medical and non-medical reasons,” University of Oregon said in a tweet Monday.
The University of Oregon, located in Eugene, is the state’s flagship public university. It has about 18,000 undergraduate students.
Meanwhile, WOU officials announced during a virtual session on Monday that vaccinations will be required for students and employees who either study or work in person at the university’s Monmouth or Salem campuses for the fall term.
Washington State University, the University of Washington and Oregon State University are among the schools that will also require COVID-19 vaccinations this fall.