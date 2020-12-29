2 small earthquakes shake Puget Sound area
SEATTLE — The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a magnitude 2.9 earthquake was recorded near Monroe at 2:41 a.m. Monday, and a 2.2 earthquake was recorded at 12:05 p.m. near Carnation.
At least 116 people reported feeling the earthquake near Monroe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s “Did You Feel It” web page. No injuries or damage were reported in either quake, the Seattle Times reported.
The Puget Sound region experiences earthquakes because it lies near the edge of the North American tectonic land plate and the Juan de Fuca, a large oceanic plate. The 700-mile boundary, a fault known as the Cascadia Subduction Zone, runs from Northern California to Canada. Scientists say the Juan de Fuca plate is trying to force its way under the North American plate.
Last year, an earthquake danger assessment by the U. S. Geological Survey said Puget Sound has a 75 percent or greater chance of being struck by a damaging earthquake in the next 100 years.
Oregon reports 865 new coronavirus cases
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported 865 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and six deaths Monday.
More than one-third of the new known cases are in Washington County, the state’s second most populous county that borders Portland.
The latest figures brought the state’s coronavirus totals to 110,545 cases and 1,433 deaths.
The first COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state were administered mid-December to health care workers. Since then more than 20,000 Oregonian health care workers and residents at staff at nursing homes have received a dose.
Currently, 515 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon.
Gianforte to unveil COVID-19 policy next week
HELENA, Mont. — Montana’s Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte said he’ll announce his recommendations for handling the COVID-19 health crisis next week, after he’s sworn in.
Gianforte, a Republican from Bozeman, called the pandemic the most serious issue the state faces and said he’ll do his best not to politicize the issue of wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We have a legitimate and serious health crisis,” he said during a teleconference call with reporters Monday, a week before his inauguration. “The signs are good. New infections are going down, we have a vaccine, but we’re not out of the woods yet and we should take prudent measures to protect those around us and our family as we move forward.”
Gianforte expects to receive recommendations from his COVID-19 task force later this week for ways to protect those most vulnerable to the respiratory virus while also reopening the economy.
Man asks for help then robs couple in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are searching for a man who knocked on the door of a southeast Portland home early Monday, asking the residents for help before barging in and stealing valuables.
A couple heard knocking and a man asking for help, at their Mt. Scott — Arleta Neighborhood home, around 3 a.m., KOIN reported. When a resident opened the door the man pushed his way into the house. The suspect threatened the couple with a gun and demanded they give him their valuables. The man fled with a cellphone, laptop, wallet and the victim’s 2019 Acura.